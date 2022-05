Some of the older heads I like to talk to say, "I was there, man," when referencing Woodstock. They'll have this distant look in their eyes as if they can see a band right in front of them on the stage, and I can do the same. But, instead of Woodstock, it's Sonic the Hedgehog, since "I was there, man," when the blue blur first debuted back in 1991 on the Sega Genesis. (With its blast processing!) Sonic's come a long way, and he even has a new Netflix show titled Sonic Prime, that will soon be racing into our homes.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO