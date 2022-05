A new light display will be unveiled next month along Hollywood Boulevard.The display will run along an 0.6-mile stretch of the iconic thoroughfare, between McCadden Place and Vine Street, the Hollywood Partnership announced Friday. The project will consist of 111 art light fixtures, each of which will uplight a tree canopy along the roadway. The lights will be able to project different colors, allowing the display to be used to celebrate different holidays and causes. It will be unveiled June 1 with rainbow colors to commemorate Pride month. This will mark the first time since 1970...

