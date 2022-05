HURON TOWNSHIP, MI – An 18-year-old student is facing charges after allegedly bringing marijuana, alcohol and weapons to school property this week, officials said. At 9:24 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, Huron Township police officers were dispatched to Summit High School in Huron Township. A backpack containing marijuana, alcohol, a knife and an airsoft gun had been found. The backpack allegedly belonged to an 18-year-old male Summit High student from Taylor. It is alleged that the student brought the backpack and its contents onto school property.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO