GODFREY - Village officials on Tuesday approved moving forward with the Great Godfrey Maze, with a twist. Instead of using corn, the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department will be using sunn hemp to construct this year's maze. Following a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, the maze was approved to go forward last year. In August, however, trustees voted to again cancel the maze after its corn tasseled - then stopped growing. Although the site had been treated with nitrogen, officials said heavy rain throughout the application week was believed to have washed it away. Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said his department spoke with agricultural professionals about last year's challenge and sunn hemp was recommended as an alternative.

GODFREY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO