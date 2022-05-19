ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

County councilman, residents react to Baltimore’s ‘SMART Policing’ initiative

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)— On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) announced new policing initiatives that will focus on the "intelligent deployment of law enforcement resources in order to more effectively combat violent crime". Starting in July, the department will implement a series of strategies, known as...

CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

As council members push for change, is there a split in City Hall?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are questions over whether there's a growing political rift within the Baltimore City Council and mayor's office. 15 people make up Baltimore's City Council. Its 14 members are led by council president Nick Mosby. The past couple weeks there are signs of a split within...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday. Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.  Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Baltimore County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Whitney Hoover, authorities said. Detectives allege that Justin Allen shot Hoover on May 14, police said. That’s when county officers found Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road. Officers made the discovery at 1:21 a.m., police said.  They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities. Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sought In Federal Hill Restaurant Shooting, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man inside of a restaurant in Federal Hill, according to authorities. Police believe that 45-year-old Victor Shuron shot the man following a dispute at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street on May 13. Shuron argued with the man inside the restaurant before shooting him, according to a preliminary investigation. He walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun, and shot the victim before fleeing, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition, police said. MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL. It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nugldj4APz — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 13, 2022 At the time, Eric Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said that he had spoken to the captain of the Southern District and his understanding was that “the victim and shooter are known to each other.” Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shuron should dial 911 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred in White Marsh. At just after 1:15 a.m. on May 14, officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road. When authorities arrived, they found 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Hoover was pronounced deceased … Continue reading "Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide" The post Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
#Baltimore City Council#Police Services#Smart Policing
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Person Is Dead Following A Triple Shooting In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police say one person is dead following a triple shooting in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue on Sunday. Officers responded to the area around 12:14 a.m. following a shot spotter alert. Once on scene officers located a 38-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and an unidentified male, all suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where the unidentified male victim died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Homeowner Blasts City, Courts As Investment Property Turns Into ‘Nightmare’ After Fire, Murder, Squatters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has almost 15,000 vacant homes, and many believe the disinvestment contributes to the city’s soaring violence.  One homeowner, Darryl Brown, told WJZ he regrets ever buying a rowhouse as an investment property in the troubled Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.  He said his purchase at auction last year turned into a nightmare with multiple unsuccessful legal battles to evict squatters. Brown’s home after it burned; photo by Mike Hellgren Brown received the city’s notice this week: the home at 325 Furrow Street that he bought for $22,000 last year must be fixed up or torn down within 30 days. Notice...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Police Arrested a Suspect in the Wells Fargo Robbery

Annapolis Police say they found an accomplice, to this past Wednesday’s armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Branch in the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. Police reportedly tracked the movements of the rental car that the masked man was driven away in. The Baltimore Sun reports, that charging papers identified the accomplice as 38-year-old Pedro Unseld Nguyen, of Annapolis. Police say that the robber made away with $400.00 from Wells Fargo. Nguyen is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He’s been assigned a public defender and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in Annapolis District Court. The police investigation into the masked bandit continues.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD

