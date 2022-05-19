ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Dundalk teacher charged with assault involving 2 students

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dundalk High School teacher has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault against two students. Andrew L Rader, 30, was arrested and charged on Thursday. Police said Rader, an art teacher at Dundalk, assaulted a student during class in February....

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Jury seated in trial in Baltimore Safe Streets worker killing

A jury is now seated in the trial of Garrick Powell, who is accused of killing Safe Streets worker Dante Barksdale back in January 2021. A jury of six men and women, and three alternates are now seated. They will return for opening statements Tuesday at 9 a.m. Barksdale's death...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Search Begins For Missing Baltimore Teen

A Baltimore teenager has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities say. Kyndall Goodman, 14, went missing from the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Kyndall is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Easton man arrested following drug investigation

EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a drug bust Tuesday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Talbot County Drug Force, assisted by the Easton Police Department SWAT Team, Easton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office CID, and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Patrol/K9 executed two search and seizure warrants at 113 South Higgins Street, involving 46-year-old Norman Townsend.
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Trio Of Teens Arrested Following Car Crash In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly committing a handgun violation after they crashed their vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities. The crash occurred in the 100 block of W. Mulberry Street around 8 p.m., police said. One of the teens complained of head pain, so medics examined him, police said.  Officers recovered a gun at the site of the crash and submitted it as evidence, according to authorities. Police transported the trio of teenagers to Juvenile Bookings on Gay Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Dundalk High School#Wbal Tv 11
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Union Says It Has Lost Confidence In Leadership Of BCPD Chief Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County police union wants to oust Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, according to union officials. Hyatt is Baltimore County’s first female police chief. Hyatt, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, spent two decades working her way up the ranks at the Baltimore City Police Department. She also served as the vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University. On Monday night, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police held a vote to remove Hyatt during a meeting at the Holiday Inn at Timonium, Maryland. The meeting was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The union said in a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County First Responders Search For And Find Missing Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters were searching for a missing girl believed to be in the area of Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland, on Monday evening, according to authorities. First responders used a drone, ATV, and other equipment to search for a “missing female” near Maryland’s Northern Central Railroad Trail, fire officials said in a social media post. Crews are in the area of Hereford High School near the NCR trail actively searching for missing female. Search currently underway with utilization of drone, ATV, and ground units. DT 1828 *TA pic.twitter.com/QQf7N51uln — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 23, 2022 Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy