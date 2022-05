It’s certainly not easy for couples who meet on The Bachelorette or The Bachelor to go the distance, and the pandemic has made it just that much harder for some of the reality show sweethearts to make it to the altar. However, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers can count themselves among the franchise’s rare success stories, as they finally said, “I do,” six years after their televised engagement. Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate the happy couple, with the union drawing a particularly funny response from one of Fletcher’s exes — Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

