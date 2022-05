BOSTON -- There appears to be only one team remaining in the NBA playoffs that can stop the Boston Celtics. And that team is the Boston Celtics. Take nothing away from the Miami Heat, whom Al Horford succinctly described as a "wounded animal,” given the desperate way they pounced on Boston in the opening quarter of Saturday’s Game 3. Embarrassed on their home turf two nights earlier, the Heat jumped Boston from the opening tip, building a 26-point first-half lead then withstanding the Celtics’ furious late charge in a 109-103 triumph at TD Garden.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO