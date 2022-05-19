ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic babies with developmental delays can make up for lost social interaction: Five tips for parents

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically, about 1 in 6 children experience a developmental delay. But children born during the pandemic, a 2022 study has found, have nearly twice the risk of developmental delays in communication and social development compared to babies born prior to the pandemic. The reason, some researchers believe, is related...

Daily Mail

Children are suffering with food poisoning and going to school in dirty clothes as parents switch off fridges, freezers and washing machines to save money amid cost-of-living crisis, campaigners claim

Children are suffering from food poisoning and are wearing dirty clothes as parents switch off key household appliances in a desperate attempt to save money amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to campaigners. The manager of a food bank in Cornwall said several local kids were contending with a bout of...
foodsafetynews.com

Children falling sick as parents switch off refrigerators to save money

Children in England are suffering food poisoning because domestic refrigerators are being turned off to save money, according to multiple reports. Truro Food Bank told the BBC it has had reports of children having upset stomachs, or food poisoning, because some parents are turning their fridges and freezers off overnight to save electricity as rising bills are putting extra pressure on families. Young children are especially vulnerable to small amounts of bacteria that cause food poisoning. Turning these appliances off means food spoils quicker.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
creators.com

The Lost Milestones of Childhood

With the popularity of Netflix's "Old Enough," the Japanese show featuring kids age 2 to 6 running errands, parents here in America have been wondering what age their own kids can safely start doing the same. Allow me to give my opinion, after 15 years of studying just this topic.
Slate

My Son’s School Is Treating Him Really Unfairly

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. For spring break my 16-year-old son Caden went on a multi-day class trip with an emphasis on swimming and water parks. Caden is on the autism spectrum and despite being a brilliant student has always struggled socially. But he’d been looking forward to this trip immensely, and as a single mom I sacrificed to ensure he could go and have a great time. I even bought him a GoPro so he could record his adventures. On the first day when they reached the very first swimming destination, several girls objected to Caden using his GoPro, claiming they didn’t want to be filmed in their swimsuits. Their boyfriends added pressure until finally the chaperones got involved and confiscated the GoPro. But according to Caden, two popular boys also wore GoPros for pretty much the entire trip. When I went to the school to retrieve the GoPro the teacher in charge would not confirm or deny this, but said in any case it wasn’t a problem because no one objected to these other boys using them. I’ve been discriminated against myself and it breaks my heart to see my son now being treated differently. I can’t get over feeling like the school system should refund me the cost of the GoPro, since Caden didn’t get to use it for its intended purpose, and preferably also pay some compensation for his disappointment and suffering. Should I pursue this, and how?
