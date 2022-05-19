ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter's Notebook Ukraine parliament member on standing up to Russia with Kalashnikov

By Greg Palkot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine – In the early days of the Russian invasion, she was a symbol of Ukraine standing up to Moscow. Pictures of member of parliament Kira Rudik learning to use and posing with a Russian-made AK-47 Kalashnikov rifle went viral around the world. The 36 year-old told Fox News she's...

