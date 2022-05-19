Celtics vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from model on 87-59 run

NASCAR has conjured up some new wrinkles for the qualifying and open portions of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, including head-to-head pit road races to determine the pole for the open. But at the end of the day, it will be good ol' fashioned racing that determines who takes home the $1 million prize. There are 20 drivers who have already qualified for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race field by way of a win in 2021 or 2022, one driver who will get in by way of the fan vote and three more spots up for grabs during the open format. That portion of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the 24-car race for $1 million is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO