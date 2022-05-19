ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Celtics vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from model on 87-59 run

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics match up for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night. Power by 41 points from Jimmy Butler, Miami picked up a 118-107 win in Game 1, taking early control of this 2022 NBA playoff series. The Celtics will look to even...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Yardbarker

VIRAL: Amazing Clip Of Jayson Tatum's Son After Game 2

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida to take Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The huge win tied up the series at 1-1 as the teams will now head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. The...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Celtics Announce Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 4

Jayson Tatum suffered an injury scare late in Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat, but he's on track to play Monday night. According to Marc Stein, the Boston Celtics have listed their superstar forward as probable for a vital Game 4 matchup at TD Garden. Tatum briefly exited...
NBA
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, predictions: Legendary expert dodging Secret Oath

Horse racing's 2022 Triple Crown schedule continues on Saturday, when the 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway from Pimlico Race Course. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will run at 1 3/16 miles, or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be tested by other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
The Spun

Chris Broussard: Eastern Conference Finals Is "Over"

The Boston Celtics evened up the Eastern Conference Finals with the Miami Heat last night. But for Fox analyst Chris Broussard, the series is effectively over. On Friday's edition of First Things First, Broussard declared that Boston has won the series. While he can see Miami winning another game, the Celtics are "simply the better team" and even believes that this will be Boston's easiest series unless they beat themselves.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: There's only one team that can stop the Celtics

BOSTON -- There appears to be only one team remaining in the NBA playoffs that can stop the Boston Celtics. And that team is the Boston Celtics. Take nothing away from the Miami Heat, whom Al Horford succinctly described as a "wounded animal,” given the desperate way they pounced on Boston in the opening quarter of Saturday’s Game 3. Embarrassed on their home turf two nights earlier, the Heat jumped Boston from the opening tip, building a 26-point first-half lead then withstanding the Celtics’ furious late charge in a 109-103 triumph at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Erik Spoelstra hits back at 1 particular criticism of Heat in Celtics series

The Miami Heat have received one criticism during the Eastern Conference Finals that head coach Erik Spoelstra thinks should air on Comedy Central instead of on ESPN. Addressing reporters Sunday, Spoelstra fired back at the media narrative that has tried to paint the Boston Celtics as the better team since they have won ten out of 12 quarters played so far as opposed to just two for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown doesn't mince words about Game 3 turnovers

Jaylen Brown dropped 40 points on the Miami Heat in Game 3, but one unflattering stat had him leaving TD Garden unsatisfied with his performance. The Boston Celtics star turned the ball over a game-high seven times in Saturday night's 109-103 loss. Asked after the game how he can prevent those turnover issues going forward, Brown didn't hold back in his response.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Computer reveals shocking picks, predictions for Texas

NASCAR has conjured up some new wrinkles for the qualifying and open portions of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, including head-to-head pit road races to determine the pole for the open. But at the end of the day, it will be good ol' fashioned racing that determines who takes home the $1 million prize. There are 20 drivers who have already qualified for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race field by way of a win in 2021 or 2022, one driver who will get in by way of the fan vote and three more spots up for grabs during the open format. That portion of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the 24-car race for $1 million is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
TEXAS STATE
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks

After losing in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s clear that the Boston Bruins need to make some changes to their roster. When looking at potential trading partners around the league, the San Jose Sharks stand out significantly. In my opinion, there are three players on their current roster who the Bruins should consider targeting. Let’s now dive into why this is the case.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Heat receive massive Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker update ahead of Game 3 vs Celtics

The Miami Heat have played fairly well against the Boston Celtics through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they are expected to receive a major boost ahead of Game 3’s action. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announced that Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are expected to play on Saturday in Boston. Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring ailment since the second round, while Tucker has missed time due to a knee injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Puts up 32 points in loss

Curry ended Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes. Curry improved his stat line from Game 1, in which he scored 21 points, but his efforts...
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans 12 in no-decision

Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings during Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision. Although Eflin recorded a quality start during Sunday's outing, he was in line for his third straight loss when he exited the matchup. However, the Phillies tied the game in the ninth inning, allowing the right-hander to settle for a no-decision. Eflin now has three quality starts in his last four outings, but he's picked up just one win during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

