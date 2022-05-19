Celtics vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from model on 87-59 run

Horse racing's 2022 Triple Crown schedule continues on Saturday, when the 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway from Pimlico Race Course. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will run at 1 3/16 miles, or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be tested by other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
Comments / 0