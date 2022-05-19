ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Ride On could cost $1 per ride beginning in July

By Steve Bohnel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was updated at 12:50 p.m. May 19, 2022, to include comment from Evan Glass. The County Council switched Thursday from its preliminary position that Ride On bus rides would be free for a year — agreed that fares should be $1 per ride beginning in July....

Navarro endorses David Blair as next county executive

County Council Member Nancy Navarro – who has had policy differences with County Executive Marc Elrich during his first term and has voiced criticism of the incumbent’s operating style – announced Monday she is endorsing one of Elrich’s two major rivals, businessman David Blair, in July’s Democratic primary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MDOT SHA To Hold Hiring Event On Tues. At Frederick Office

Applicants are asked to bring some photo identification. Frederick, Md (KM) If you’re looking for a job, you may be interested in attending a one-day hiring event at the Maryland State Highway Administration at 5111 Buckeystown Pike in Frederick on Tuesday, May 24th. “It’s a great opportunity for interested applicants to walk in, complete the paperwork right there, be interviewed and speed up the hiring process,” says Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick County Health Dept. Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors

This is due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County residents are encouraged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves from COVID-19 which continues to increase in the area. . The Health Department says the county has moved from low to medium when it comes to the COVID community level.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Hagerstown Speedway evicts People’s Convoy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy did a series of protests up and down the capitol beltway to protest pandemic restrictions. When they returned Friday from taking a break from the movement, they declared victory. Once the word got out about the movement disbanding, the General Manager Lisa Plessinger asked them to leave. During […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
No cars, just people: DC kicks off Open Streets in Anacostia

Why should cars get all the fun? A major thoroughfare in Southeast D.C. will open up to pedestrians, scooters and bicyclists this weekend. And no cars allowed. The District’s Open Streets in your Neighborhood is kicking off on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Saturday. About a third of a mile will be car-free, from Good Hope Road SE to Morris Road SE from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TRAFFIC
Gaithersburg Farmers Markets in Full Swing

The City of Gaithersburg offers two Farmers Markets, providing residents with locally grown produce throughout the year. The variety of fruits & vegetables changes weekly as different crops reach maturity. Per the City of Gaithersburg:. The Main Street Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
KID Museum to reopen in Bethesda this weekend

This story was updated at 6:55 p.m. on May 20, 2022, to clarify that the old location in the library will remain open for some programming. KID Museum is opening Sunday in its new home at 3 Bethesda Metro Center, the museum has announced. Last year, the museum announced that...
BETHESDA, MD
'Stop the Steal' allegations hit Loudoun electoral board

LEESBURG, Va. — It's been more than a year-and-a-half since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but election denial has now come to the political battleground of Loudoun County. On Thursday, about a half-dozen conservative activists showed up at the Loudoun County Electoral Board Thursday to raise...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
DC Housing Authority launches waitlist update campaign

The District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) is hoping to increase public housing opportunities for currently waitlisted families. To accomplish this, they are recommending that all qualifying families update their contact and household information within the next two months, according to a press release. This opportunity is only open to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC Fire and EMS pull woman from Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is the current weather forecast. DC Fire and EMS say a woman was hospitalized Saturday after crews pulled her from the Anacostia River. According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, crews arrived at the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive in...
WASHINGTON, DC
'I'm not a babysitter': People's Convoy ejected from Hagerstown Speedway after disbanding

The People's Convoy protesting government COVID mandates and other grievances disbanded and was ejected from the Hagerstown Speedway on Friday, two days after it returned. Speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger said she asked the group to leave because of infighting over what to do next among the 100 or so people remaining after the organization officially shut down Friday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
People’s Convoy prepares for another ride to D.C.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy is expected to make its way around the beltway again tonight after yesterday’s practice run out and back from Hagerstown. After The People’s Convoy’s beltway run on Wednesday, truckers and convoy supporters went to the Hagerstown Speedway to wait for their next ride to D.C. “I’m not sure […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

