REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department arrested a man after he pointed a gun at officers and then tried to run away on Saturday at around 11:07 p.m. in Redding. Redding police officers responded to an apartment complex on Trinity Street after a report came in saying that Raul Galvez, 19, of Redding was hitting a woman.

REDDING, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO