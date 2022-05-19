ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring Township, PA

Interstate lane restrictions May 23-24

By CBS 21 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A lane restriction will take place next week on May 23 and 24 for both northbound and southbound lanes...

iheart.com

Road Restrictions Coming to Cumberland County This Week

>Road Restrictions Coming to Cumberland County This Week. (Carlisle, PA) -- Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions next week. The traffic changes will affect north and southbound Interstate 81 just south of Exit 57 -- for Route 114 and Mechanicsburg. The restrictions are taking place so the bridges spanning Conodoguinet Creek can be inspected. Also, a crane will be used to inspect the bridges using a crane truck on I-81. Weather permitting, the work will be done from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Trucks keep hitting a Harrisburg bridge, but a fix may be difficult

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's a common occurrence in Harrisburg: a truck hitting the bridge over Front Street, causing traffic tie-ups for hours. If the problem keeps happening, is there anything that can be done to fix it?. "Serious risk. It gets a little scary here," Harrisburg project manager Percy...
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Silver Spring, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Silver Spring Township, PA
therecord-online.com

NWS issues Sunday storm watch

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The watch area includes Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. From Sun 1 pm until 9 pm EDT. Attend to information sources as described in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Accident Between Car/Horse Drawn Wagon

LEOLA – A weekend collision in Lancaster County between a vehicle and a horse drawn wagon has injured three people. On Saturday at 9:32 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. An investigation showed that a westbound car struck an eastbound horse that was pulling a wagon. After impact, the car continued westbound into an adjacent field along with the horse and wagon. The car driver, 86-year-old Margaret Robinson of Ephrata, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries. The riders of the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp and her 44-year-old daughter, Edna, both of New Holland, were thrown from the wagon. Both were rushed to Lancaster General with traumatic injuries. The horse was deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
#Interstate 81#Penndot
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Centre, Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bradford; Bucks; Carbon; Centre; Chester; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Pike; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Wayne; Wyoming; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BRADFORD BUCKS CARBON CENTRE CHESTER CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WAYNE WYOMING YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Fatal motorcycle crash in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred Saturday in Northumberland County, police say. According to law enforcement, 63-year-old, John F. Barlett was driving his motorcycle, north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township. On Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m., Barlett missed a right-hand curve and drove off the road, […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
WGAL

500-ton crane forces weekend-long detour in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A big crane will force a weekend-long detour in Lancaster. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday until Sunday night, a 500-ton crane will be positioned on North Duke Street to lift and move mechanical equipment to and from the rooftop of Lancaster General Hospital's future emergency department.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Deadly PA Crash Shuts Down Route 309: Report

A deadly Pennsylvania crash shut down Route 309, WFMZ reports. The crash occurred on Route 309 northbound between Richhill Road and Tollgate Road in Richland Township around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, according to 511PA:. Route 309 was closed from Richhill Road to Tollgate Road in both directions, the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing York County man found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 1:45 p.m. Police say Wayne Deller was found in Baltimore and is now safe and being taken care of. Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old York County man. According to his family, Wayne Deller left his home in Windsor Township around 6:30 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
WTAJ

Harley-Davidson crash leaves one dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Thursday in Bedford County after he went down an embankment and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to state police. Chadwick Ewald, 46, of Bedford was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Quaker Valley Road in East Saint Clair Township at 3:08 p.m. when he failed to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 killed in Richland Twp. multi-vehicle crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - One person is dead following a crash in Bucks County. It happed around 1 p.m. Friday about one mile south of Tollgate Road on Route 309 in Richland Twp. The Bucks Co. Coroner confirms they were called to the scene of the crash. Multiple vehicles were...

Community Policy