Texarkana, TX

Travis Hunter responds to Nick Saban's NIL rant calling out Jackson State, Texas AM

By Mike Swanson
 4 days ago

The top-ranked senior in the country posts quite the quip on social media in response to the Alabama coach.

One thing is clear in college football: Nick Saban doesn't like the new rules allowing players to profit from their name, image and likeness.

He went on a rant mostly against Texas A&M , but he also included a veiled reference to Jackson State signee Travis Hunter , who helped lead Collins Hill in Georgia to the Class 7A state championship in the fall .

Saban suggested Hunter was paid $1 million to sign with Jackson State, and the top-ranked senior in the country responded with quite the quip on Twitter:

Hunter's new coach, Deion Sanders, wasn't happy either:

Sanders also replied to Hunter's million-dollar tweet:

Hunter had long been committed to Florida State before flipping to Jackson State on signing day.

