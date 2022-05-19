ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds ‘The Final Tour’ will move forward

By Caitlin Huff
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While she left big shoes to fill, powerhouse singers are stepping into them to help out country music legend, Wynonna Judd.

Wynonna’s mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd, tragically died earlier this year – only weeks after The Judds announced a final tour. And, that final tour will move forward later this fall.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most.  I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds’ legacy, together,” Wynonna stated in a news release.

Wynonna will be welcoming special guests like Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde and more onstage to help honor her mother’s legacy.

“It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful,” she said.

The tour will wrap up with a recently added date in Kentucky, The Judd’s home-state.

The Judds have accumulated astounding achievements over the last 30 plus years, most recently being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame .

The country music-duo has celebrated 15 number one hits, five Grammys, nine CMA awards, seven ACM awards, and 20 Top Ten hits.

For more information and tickets on the tour click this link .

