Work is well underway at the site of the future City of Brownwood Multipurpose Event Center Complex. We get to watch and listen everyday as the new facility is located just southeast of KOXE, right across the street, or southwest of the Brownwood Coliseum. There has clearly been a lot of work going on in the Timmins building in the last couple of weeks.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO