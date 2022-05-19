ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashid Williams, Pittsburg 4-star wide receiver, commits to Washington over Cal, Stanford, others

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

After announcing a top six just last week, it seemed the recruitment of Pittsburg High School star wide receiver Rashid Williams would at least carry into the summer months.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass-catcher has set up official visits to Washington, Oregon State and California, and was contemplating his final two trips.

But then he took an official visit to Washington last weekend, and the process swiftly came to an end.

On Thursday, Williams committed to Washington over fellow finalists Arizona, California, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Stanford:

"I committed to Washington because it was the best fit for me and I love it there," he said.

In truth, it was the weekend visit to Seattle that took Williams' recruitment from "top six" to "ready to commit" seemingly overnight.

"It was dope, the city is nice...super big," he said. "I love the offense and the fanbase is amazing. The trip overall was so nice. I loved it there. I can’t wait to get back up for a game."

Williams is a four-star recruit, ranked as the nation's No. 244 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver.

He is also the first bluechip addition in Washington's 2023 recruiting class, which consists of three more California prospects - Bakersfield running back Tybo Rogers , Adelanto wide receiver Keith Reynolds and St. John Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant .

Junior season highlights

