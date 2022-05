COLUMBUS, Ohio – Looking to close out its final regular season series with a victory, USC Upstate baseball put itself in the driver's seat to take the rubber game with Ohio State before Mother Nature intervened, forcing a cancellation after four complete innings with the Spartans leading 7-4. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead, scoring three in the first and one in the second, but as was the case in games one and two, the Spartans battled back. Taking advantage of five walks issued by the Ohio State starting pitcher, Upstate collected three hits and a sac fly in the third inning, leading to seven runs and what would have been the team's 18th inning scoring five or more runs.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO