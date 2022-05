Chad Warhold, owner at Warhold Mechanicals in North Huntingdon, has plenty of business. He just needs to find some additional skilled employees, or those willing to learn. “That’s part of why we got into apprenticeships,” said Warhold, whose company does heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and gas line work in Southwestern Pennsylvania. “Our industry is lacking employees, and trying to find good, well-trained people is tough.”

