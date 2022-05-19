ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County CEO Matt Pontes to resign

By Ashley Gardner, Mike Mangas
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — Shasta County CEO Matt Pontes has announced plans to resign from his post with the county. Pontes has served as the CEO of Shasta County since 2020. In April, Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones called for a performance evaluation of Pontes. It came about because...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

STARS: Butte County senior volunteer group works to ensure election integrity post-2020

OROVILLE, Calif. — Election day is just weeks away following heightened concerns with election validity in 2020. All registered and active California voters should have already received their vote-by-mail ballots in the mail. For those who drop them off in one of Butte County’s 13 drop boxes: where do these ballots go, who gets them there and how do they keep them secure?
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing quad rider found in Butte County Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (BCSO) found a missing quad rider on Saturday in Butte County. The quad rider had been missing since Saturday afternoon in the Sly Park Reservoir area in southeast Butte County. The BCSO helicopter was able to find the missing...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Government
Shasta County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mountain biker rescued in Upper Bidwell Park Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters rescued an injured mountain biker who had fallen off of Annie Bidwell Trail in Upper Bidwell Park on Sunday morning, according to the Chico Fire Department. Using a UTV-5 and crews on foot, firefighters were able to save the biker and use a stokes basket...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Board
krcrtv.com

RPD's K9 'Otto' helps take down a felon armed with a loaded handgun

REDDING, Calif. — Saturday night, around 11 PM, with help from the Redding Police Department's (RPD) K9 'Otto', a man with a loaded handgun was arrested after trying to run from officers. RPD received reports about a domestic violence dispute and a man throwing rocks at windows at an...
REDDING, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Wind and Low Humidity Today and Tuesday .Breezy northerly wind combined with low relative humidity will result in areas of critical fire weather conditions today into Tuesday. Strongest wind expected along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills. Gusty wind lingers into Wednesday morning, then lighter wind expected. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest wind expected Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 4 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 25 to 45 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into Coastal Range foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County inching closer to becoming a PG&E alternative

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County is one step closer to having its own utility, like Redding Electric Utility is for Redding. It's known as "Community Choice Aggregation," or CCA. It lets local governments possibly move away from PG&E, and instead buy its own electricity and set its own rates.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smokejumper injured in accident in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - A smokejumper is recovering after being injured in Shasta County. The accident happened Monday just before noon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service said it happened near Wheeler Ranch northeast of Shasta Lake. The forest service would not release any specifics about how the accident happened,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after pointing gun at an officer in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department arrested a man after he pointed a gun at officers and then tried to run away on Saturday at around 11:07 p.m. in Redding. Redding police officers responded to an apartment complex on Trinity Street after a report came in saying that Raul Galvez, 19, of Redding was hitting a woman.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Highlights from the 2022 Redding Rodeo Parade

REDDING, Ca. — At 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Redding's 74th annual rodeo parade kicked-off in downtown Redding, as a precursor to the final night of Rodeo week. In 2022, nearly 100 entries were in the parade. Participants included several school marching bands, cheer teams, and dance teams, Redding car clubs, cowboys and cowgirls, and of course, the Asphalt Cowboys.
REDDING, CA
SFGate

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lone Stranger, Sidekick ID’d and in Asphalt Cowboys' custody

REDDING, Calif. - The Lone Stranger and Sidekick have been identified and are in the Asphalt Cowboys' custody. The Redding Police Department said the two suspects took off from the scene of the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive after a mocked bank robbery on Tuesday. The Lone Stranger was identified...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 200 people still without power in Red Bluff area

UPDATE 8:12 a.m. - There are still 207 PG&E customers without power north of Red Bluff, according to the PG&E outage map. Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday. There is a separate outage that started at about 6:15 a.m. Friday east of Red Bluff that has caused 705 customers to lose power.
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy