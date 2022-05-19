ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to the heated Nick Saban - Jimbo Fisher rivalry

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Bowl might not be the most heated game on the Alabama schedule this season after Jimbo Fisher took to the podium today to fire back at Nick Saban.

At an event in Birmingham last night Saban told reporters that Fisher and company had been paying for their players through NIL deals, and needless to say Texas A&M did not take it well.

Fisher did not hold back in his nine-minute-and-39-second press conference, questioning whether Saban is really the best to ever do it, stating that he’s always had the advantages and to dig into Saban’s background.

Things between the two programs are going to get sloppy, and I think all Tide fans are counting down the days to October. 8th, when the two sides meet in Tuscaloosa.

Get your popcorn ready 2.0

Jimbo Fisher: the adult in the room

Lane Kiffin speechless for once...

Gaslighting at it's finest

Oh the irony, Jimbo...

Said a lot while saying nothing

Jimbo avoiding the actual comments at hand

Texas A&M poor me act

Jimbo taking the high road

I'd need seven figures to go to College Station too

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

