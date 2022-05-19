Whitehall man dies in fatal crash in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A man has died in a fatal car crash in the Town of Fort Edward. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tory E. Lapan, 39 of Whitehall, died after colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On May 18 around 5:45 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Route 46 in Fort Edward. Investigators found that Lapan was operating a motorbike in a side yard when he rode into the roadway and into the path of a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was traveling eastbound on County Route 46.

Lapan was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Edward EMS with head and chest injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee and their passengers were uninjured.

A portion of County Route 46 was closed for a time while the accident was investigated. The investigation is ongoing.

