ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

Whitehall man dies in fatal crash in Fort Edward

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbUnI_0fjdgvpF00

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A man has died in a fatal car crash in the Town of Fort Edward. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tory E. Lapan, 39 of Whitehall, died after colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On May 18 around 5:45 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Route 46 in Fort Edward. Investigators found that Lapan was operating a motorbike in a side yard when he rode into the roadway and into the path of a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was traveling eastbound on County Route 46.

Lapan was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Edward EMS with head and chest injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee and their passengers were uninjured.

Saratoga County man dies in fatal crash in Kingston

A portion of County Route 46 was closed for a time while the accident was investigated. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Car crashes into Glens Falls business

A Glens Falls business was forced to open late after a car drove through its front window. NewsChannel 13's media partners at the Post Star report a car drove onto a downtown sidewalk, over tables and chairs and crashed into the window of Downtown Social just after 11 a.m., Saturday morning.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitehall, NY
Accidents
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
City
Whitehall, NY
City
Kingston, NY
Whitehall, NY
Crime & Safety
Washington County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Edward, NY
Washington County, NY
Accidents
VTDigger

Burlington man dies at Bolton Potholes

Updated at 11:53 p.m. A 21-year-old man from Burlington died on Saturday after leaping from rocks at the Bolton Potholes, Vermont State Police said in a press release. At about […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man dies at Bolton Potholes.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

VSP investigating suspicious incident at Peru home

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Peru, where police say a person found a bullet lodged inside of the wall of their home. Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Troopers began investigating, and determined the bullet was a rifle round and had struck the home near an entrance.
PERU, VT
WCAX

Brandon man arrested following disturbance at Vt. fishing access

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - In Shoreham on Saturday, Police were called to the Whitefish Ranch Fishing Access for reports of a disturbance. Police say Sean Devoid, 40, Brandon, allegedly threatened and held a sheathed knife to the neck of Gary Lussier, 28, Brandon. Further investigation revealed, that Lussier and another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Traffic Accident#County Route 46#The Glens Falls Hospital
WRGB

Departments on scene of 8th Avenue fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Police and fire departments in Watervliet are working to knock down a fire on 8th Avenue. Police say the fire is on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes; road closures are in effect.
WATERVLIET, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

Officials with the New York State Police have announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Mitchell J. Redner, 30, of Boonville, was charged in Boonville on May 8 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Nolan...
HERKIMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mychamplainvalley.com

Swimmer pronounced dead at Bolton Potholes

Bolton, VT — Around 12:30 pm on Saturday, Vermont 911 received a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater at Bolton Potholes but had not resurfaced. Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to the scene to assist.
RICHMOND, VT
iheart.com

Washington County Deputies Looking Into Crash That Killed Whitehall Man

Washington County deputies are continuing their investigation into the cause of a crash that took the life of a Whitehall man. They say Tory Lapan was riding a motorcycle in a side yard near County Route 46 in Fort Edward Wednesday when he ended up in the road and was struck by a vehicle. Lapan was taken to Glens Falls Hospital but later pronounced dead. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, May 23

Today's five things to know include charges filed against a Gloversville man after the recent emaciated dog case, new steps being taken by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat hate crimes, and an early-morning stabbing in Albany on Monday.
ALBANY, NY
WMUR.com

Toddler hit by car in Manchester, driver arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 17-month-old boy was hit by a car in Manchester Saturday and rushed to the hospital. Manchester police say the toddler ran out of a yard on Lake Avenue Saturday afternoon, then ran up the road where he was hit by a Chevrolet Sonic. The little...
MANCHESTER, NH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rhinebeck house destroyed in Saturday night inferno

RHINEBECK – Several fire departments battled hot weather while trying to extinguish a house fire that resembled an inferno late Saturday night on Kipp Road in Rhinebeck. The blaze was originally reported around 11:30 p.m. The Hillside and Rhinebeck Fire Departments responded to the call on Kipp Road and...
RHINEBECK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy