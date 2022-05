SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The weather cooperated wonderfully for the 52nd Annual Green Up Day, and it was a great success. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce was joined on Saturday, May 7 by more than 200 community members helping to Green Up Springfield. We distributed over 500 bags for trash pickup. Thank you to Springfield Food Co-op for allowing the Chamber Headquarters to be set up in their parking lot. A big thank you to all the groups and individuals that joined us – Springfield On The Move, Springfield Rotary Club, Springfield Lion’s Club, Black River Action Team, student volunteers from Springfield High School, and many more.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO