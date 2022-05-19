Georgia Southern launches Asian Studies Digital collection, celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May
Georgia Southern University Libraries and Nalanda Roy, Ph.D., recently launched a digital collection, “An Integral History: Asian Studies Digital Archive,” to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month in May. The archive provides a curated collection of multidisciplinary resources in support of the Asian...news.georgiasouthern.edu
Comments / 0