Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern launches Asian Studies Digital collection, celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May

georgiasouthern.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Southern University Libraries and Nalanda Roy, Ph.D., recently launched a digital collection, “An Integral History: Asian Studies Digital Archive,” to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month in May. The archive provides a curated collection of multidisciplinary resources in support of the Asian...

news.georgiasouthern.edu

STATESBORO, GA

