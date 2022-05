The Tally Ho Inn was the concept of Greek immigrants Frank and Bessie Bajis. Frank Bajis (Bachacas)was orphaned as a child in Pergamon, Turkey, a city with a population of 61,000 people located 16 miles from the Aegean Sea coastline Izmir Province. He would later grow up in Mytilini, a city on the Greek island of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey. There Frank met and married his wife Bessie, and there they would begin their life together, a union which lasted for over 50 years and thousands of miles.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO