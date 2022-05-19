Noemie Gokhool

Despite an ever-growing global movement to embrace curly and coily hair, terms like messy, unprofessional, or unruly are still often associated with textures other than straight. In many places across Southeast Asia, this negative view of curly hair is often showcased through microaggressions, explains Ewuradwoa Ahwoi, a natural hair vlogger based in Malaysia and the founder of Malaysian beauty brand Made by Radw. "Most salons here in Malaysia and most hairstylists are not well versed in curly hair," she says. "As such, the solution they almost always offer clients is for clients to straighten their hair to make it 'more manageable and pretty.'"

