The Chicago White Sox swept a doubleheader against the Yankees on Sunday, making a statement to baseball and Josh Donaldson as a result. Tim Anderson and the White Sox made it clear this weekend — they were not okay with Donaldson’s comment, in which he called Anderson ‘Jackie’ as a joke in response to a 2019 article. In the article, Anderson claimed he felt like the modern-day Robinson, in that he was trying to bring fun back to the game of baseball.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO