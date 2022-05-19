ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Walensky OKs panel’s recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old get COVID-19 booster

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WG5ys_0fjdfyRD00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel met Thursday to debate whether the CDC should follow the Food and Drug Administration’s lead and approve COVID-19 booster shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The Independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Thursday afternoon on whether children will be eligible for an additional vaccine.

Update 12:24 a.m. EDT May 20: Rachelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signed off on the advisory panel’s recommendation later Thursday.

“Today, I endorsed ACIP’s vote to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses,” Walensky said in a statement. Children 5 through 11 should receive a booster dose at least 5 months after their primary series. Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness. With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected. I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”

Update 3:47 p.m. EDT May 19: The ACIP voted to approve the measure that a single Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster should be recommended for children 5 to 11 years old at least 5 months after the primary series of vaccinations have been completed.

The vote was 11 yes, one no, and one person abstaining.

The measure still needs to be approved by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is expected to sign off on it, ABC News reported.

Original report: Earlier this week, the FDA expanded the eligibility for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years old at least five months after their primary series was completed, CNN reported.

Pfizer had asked for an emergency use authorization for the booster shots for children at the end of April after clinical trials showed Omicron-fighting antibodies increased 36 times after the booster was given to children.

The study was conducted on 4,500 children in the age group.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that nearly 13.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 5.3 million were in 2022, but there are probably more since testing has slowed down across much of the U.S., the AAP said, according to CNN.

About 30% of children between ages 5 and 11 have received the first two Pfizer shots since they were made eligible in November, The Associated Press reported.

The FDA’s approval for the booster for that age group came before an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5. Both Moderna and Pfizer had asked for an EUA for their vaccine for young children, but the evaluation on theirrequests are not scheduled until next month, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#Walensky Oks Panel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy