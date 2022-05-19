ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Man Charged In Elkton Burglary Awaiting Extradition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland burglary suspect arrested just over the state line in Glasgow. Officials said that on May 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Wright’s Deli located in the 1800 block of East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for a commercial burglary complaint. Upon arrival, the...

MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the 2600 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim and a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who were transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Harrison Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, May 20, at approximately 1:50 AM in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Authorities state that police located a 45-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Easton woman arrested after assaulting elderly mother

EASTON, Md. – An Easton woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted her elderly mother. Easton Police arrested 53-year-old Alexandra Heatly after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on South Street. Investigators say Heatly assaulted her 87-year-old mother, who she lives with. Police have not released any information about what led up to the disturbance, or how serious the victim’s injuries are.
EASTON, MD
MyChesCo

Two Oxford Teens Arrested on Warrants

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department has arrested two male juveniles with active juvenile bench warrants. Authorities state that on Friday, May 20, at 3:40 pm, the Oxford Police located a 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male who were both known to be wanted by Chester County Juvenile Probation. Both were taken into custody without incident and transported by Constables to the Chester County Juvenile Detention Center.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

18-Year-Old Arrested for Burglary in Oxford

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man on burglary and related charges. Authorities say that on May 11, 2022, the Oxford Police were dispatched to the rear of a vacant residence in the 400 block of Wheeler Blvd for a report of a group of trespassers. A neighbor spotted the group and called 911. While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the neighbor was assaulted by a 17-year-old in the group. Police arrived and located all individuals involved and placed the suspect, Devon Nicholas Scott of Oxford, PA into custody.
OXFORD, PA
WBOC

Police Name Suspected Somerset County Pipe Bomb Builder

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police have released the name of the man police say was building pipe bombs inside a Somerset County home. Police say the suspect, 43 year old Clement Renee Grangier III has been charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, seven counts of possession of an explosive device and five counts of possession with intent to use an explosive device.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Newark Police investigating another water pellet gun incident

Newark Police are investigating another incident involving a water pellet gun. At least one shot was fired during the latest incident in the area of South Chapel Street and East Delaware Avenue on Friday. No injuries were reported. Earlier this month, a person was hit with a water pellet near...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Juveniles charged with assault following altercation at Easton Burger King

EASTON, Md. – Two juveniles are facing assault charges after being involved in an altercation at a Burger King. Easton Police say they responded to the restaurant on Ocean Gateway for a reported assault on Friday. Officers met with the victim, Ashley Harris of Easton, and her husband, Raymond Fields. Investigators say Fields’ two juvenile sons, ages 16 and 17, assaulted Harris in the Burger King parking lot following a verbal altercation.
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Woman Dies in Georgetown Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday night crash in Georgetown that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md. woman. Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road and approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road and approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Shoplifters

Date Posted: Friday, May 20th, 2022 Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from the Lowe’s in Lewes on Monday evening. On May 16, 2022, at approximately 8:28 p.m., an unknown white male subject and an unknown white female subject entered the Lowe’s located at 20364 Plantation Road and removed a large ... Read More
LEWES, DE
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested, Gun and Drug Paraphernalia Seized

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cesar Lumes-Lumes of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on May 14, 2022, at 12:06 AM, Lumes-Lumes was found driving while under the influence of alcohol. After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac CTS, the non-resident was found to be in possession of a firearm and a scale with suspected cocaine, Troopers say additional charges are pending laboratory results.
COATESVILLE, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. For unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. As a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old Jabril Ali Wanted After Allegedly Shooting Tow Truck Driver After Vehicle Was Repossessed In Chester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossess vehicles earlier this month.  Authorities charged Jabril Ali with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales. Surveillance video and interviews from witnesses led officers to identify Ali as the suspect wanted in the May 3 shooting of Jamie King, who was left critically injured. Credit: Chester City Police Police say it was just before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Pusey and West 2nd Streets. King works for the International Recovery Services (IRS), a company...
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Unemployment Fraud in Chester County

NEWLIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an incident of identity theft and unemployment fraud. Authorities state that on May 2, 2022, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to Ground Hog College Road in Newlin Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 63-year-old male, reported that an unknown perpetrator used his personal identity to file for unemployment and open a bank account. This investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

