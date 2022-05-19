The Nike Dunk Low Appears In A Sunny Orange Colorway

Originally rumored in late September 2021, the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, May 21st. A straightforward “White” and “Black” makeover of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker, the upcoming retro gets its moniker from the “Military Blue” ensemble that first graced the shoe in 1989. Layers visible through the mesh panels at the profiles and tongue, plastic eyelets, inner-lining and spines all replace vibrant blue for understated “Black”; Jumpman logos on the tongue follow suit, taking the place of “NIKE AIR” text at the rear. Underfoot, the story stays the same on the latest Air Jordan offering, given that midsole and outsole accents opt to maintain the two-tone, “yin-and-yang”-appropriate color combination.
Comments / 0