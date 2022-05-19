Disney Trick or Treat Funko Pops Launch at Funkoween 2022

The wide world of comics is vast, and there's plenty of content to be adapted for movies and television out there. As Marvel and DC continue to thrive on the big and small screens, other comics are also getting their time to shine. This week, it was announced that Hulu has acquired the rights to AfterShock Media's A Calculated Man, and is in the early stages of developing a series based on the comic by writer Paul Tobin (Bunny Mask) and artist Alberto Albuquerque (The Amazing Spider-Man). According to Deadline, Peter Calloway, who executive produced HBO's The Nevers and co-executive produced Freeform's Cloak & Dagger as well as FX's Legion, has signed to serve as showrunner and writer on A Calculated Man.
Comments / 0