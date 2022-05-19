Disney Trick or Treat Funko Pops Launch at Funkoween 2022

Spirit Halloween has been a defining brand of the spooky season in recent years, with its notoriety set to grow even further with the upcoming movie Spirit Halloween, a family-friendly adventure that ties directly into the stores. The announcement also came with the first official photo and the reveal that Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook would be starring in the movie, with Variety revealing two new looks at the film featuring the stars. While the film doesn't yet have a release date, we can only imagine audiences can expect to see it just in time for the stores to start popping up around the country.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO