LCM (50m) Results on MeetMobile, search “2022 OH RAYS Cityof Mason Record Breaker Meet”. Mason Manta Rays alum Carson Foster is home in Ohio racing at the City of Mason Record Breaker Meet this weekend, and boy, is he making the most of his trip home. Foster won the men’s 200 back on Friday night, roaring to a new personal best of 1:57.28. The swim takes half a second off his previous best of 1:57.70, which has stood since the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals meet when Foster was 16. Foster last swam the LCM 200 back officially in 2019, where he swam a 1:58.26.

MASON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO