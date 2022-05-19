The visual appearances of disordered optical metasurfaces

Aiming at the problem that the treatment of acid mine drainage (AMD) by sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) biological method is susceptible to pH, metal ions, sulfate and carbon source. Lignite immobilized SRB particles (SRB-LP) and Rhodopseudomonas spheroides (R. spheroides) activated lignite immobilized SRB particles (R-SRB-LP) were prepared using microbial immobilization technology with SRB, R. spheroides and lignite as the main substrates. The dynamic experimental columns 1# and 2# were constructed with SRB-LP and R-SRB-LP as fillers, respectively, to investigate the dynamic repair effect of SRB-LP and R-SRB-LP on AMD. The mechanism of AMD treated with R-L-SRB particles was analyzed by scanning electron microscopy (SEM), fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometer and low-temperature nitrogen adsorption. The result showed that the combination of R. spheroides and lignite could continuously provide carbon source for SRB, so that the highest removal rates of SO42âˆ’, Cu2+ and Zn2+ in AMD by R-SRB-LP were 93.97%, 98.52% and 94.42%, respectively, and the highest pH value was 7.60. The dynamic repair effect of R-SRB-LP on AMD was significantly better than that of SRB-LP. The characterization results indicated that after R-SRB-LP reaction, the functional groups of âˆ’OH and large benzene ring structure in lignite were broken, the lignite structure was destroyed, and the specific surface area was 1.58 times larger than before reaction. It illustrated that R. spheroides provided carbon source for SRB by degrading lignite. The strong SRB activity in R-SRB-LP, SRB can co-treat AMD with lignite, so that the dynamic treatment effect of R-SRB-LP on AMD is significantly better than that of SRB-LP.

SCIENCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO