VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more...
(WFRV) – Residents in Calumet, Door, and Winnebago counties should expect to see some traffic impacts the week of May 23. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), maintenance crews will be working on making repairs to local roadways starting Monday. Maintenance work will be as follows:. Calumet...
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
A pair of Sturgeon Bay anglers cashed in on the county’s world-class smallmouth bass fishery last week. Adam Neu and his fishing partner, Grant Ehlenfeldt of Osceola, weighed 10 bass totaling 52 pounds, 12 ounces to win the 142-team North American Bass Challenge’s (NABC) Sturgeon Bay Open May 13-14. Their prize package included $5,000 cash and a Ranger boat and Mercury outboard combo valued at about $40,000.
APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — If you drive through the neighborhoods of Appleton, you'll see dozens of yards with unusually tall grass, lined with hundreds of dandelions. "We participate every year," Sam Rabideau said.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the current climate of high gas prices, an alternative mode of transportation is coming to another local city. Bird Scooters and Menasha have signed an agreement to bring the eco-friendly, electronic scooter to the city. You only need three things to access the E-Scooter...
The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, and many industries were forced to stop, truck drivers didn’t. The president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Neal Kedzie, says semi-truck drivers have been through a lot during the pandemic, as essential workers, now facing supply chain issues, high gas prices and driver shortages.
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- Plans call for a roundabout to be built between Little Chute and Freedom, the project will be discussed at two upcoming meetings. The Outagamie County Highway Department says the roundabout will be built next year at the intersection of highways JJ (Edgewood Drive) and N (Freedom Road). The intersection currently has four-way stop signs.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bill Heipp has six beehives under his care. “This is one of my bee yards that I keep year-round,” Heipp said, standing in his Wausau-area bee sanctuary. “We overwinter some bees in this yard, and we also produce honey.”. Heipp’s bees, and the rest...
MADISON (WLUK) -- Marinette County is now considered to have "high" spread of COVID-19. It's the only Northeast Wisconsin county in the "high" category on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings. A...
TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thirteen new recruits are ready to join the ranks of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. But before they were to graduate Friday night, they got a chance to show their families their new skills. The recruits put on a display at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Public Safety Building.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for early Monday morning for the potential of a widespread freeze or frost in the Northwoods, while scattered frost could occur in Central Wisconsin. Clouds will give way to clearing Sunday evening. Mainly clear overnight with a risk...
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
Fox River shore anglers: There was heavy fishing activity observed this week. Shore anglers were mostly targeting white bass and had the best success using live worms. Some of the anglers reported catching around 7 to 10 white bass. Fox River boat anglers: There was moderate fishing activity this week...
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it's Appleton too.
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting early Monday morning, Bellevue residents should expect to see some traffic impacts along a popular road as crews enter the next phase of their resurfacing project. According to the Brown County Public Works Department, the project, aimed toward improving CTH XX (Bellevue Street)...
I grew up in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a small town that had one big department store called Prange’s. Picture the massive store that Ralphie visits with wonder in The Christmas Story. Yup — there was even a Santaland on the top floor, complete with cranky elves. But as a foodie kid, it was the bakery in Prange’s that held all the excitement for me. Everything was fresh-baked right there, from the Cookie Monster decorated cookies on a stick (the ’70s answer to cake pops) to my favorite treat in the world: sour cream muffins.
5 Great Reasons to Celebrate Our Beautiful Wisconsin Summer at Waterfest. Experience an exceptional sense of community with family, like minded friends and associates in a sparkling summer setting. Enjoy great live entertainment from National & International touring artists at exceptional values such as The Beach Boys; Trombone Shorty and...
