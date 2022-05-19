VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

I grew up in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a small town that had one big department store called Prange’s. Picture the massive store that Ralphie visits with wonder in The Christmas Story. Yup — there was even a Santaland on the top floor, complete with cranky elves. But as a foodie kid, it was the bakery in Prange’s that held all the excitement for me. Everything was fresh-baked right there, from the Cookie Monster decorated cookies on a stick (the ’70s answer to cake pops) to my favorite treat in the world: sour cream muffins.

