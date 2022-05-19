ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

A Hold Announced At Harley

By Greg Barton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – Harley-Davidson has announced that it took the decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding...

Urban Milwaukee

100,000 Parts Store Closed, Auction Underway

A Milwaukee institution is no more. Power Equipment Co., better known as “the 100,000 parts store,” is closed and its remaining inventory is being auctioned off. Owner Dan Wiken, who worked daily in the Bay View appliance store, passed away in May 2021 at the age of 92.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: $40 billion restaurant relief bill fails to pass in senate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/WISN) - A group of restaurant owners are back after documenting their trip to Capitol Hill. The group is part of the Main Street Alliance. They were in Washington pushing for lawmakers to approve a $40 billion pandemic relief fund for the restaurant industry. “The thing about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
themadent.com

Governor Evers is Investing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a city of champions, smarts, creativity, grit, and Midwest hospitality. But we also have lead pipes, potholes, reckless driving, and the list goes on. Many of you wonder when we are getting our piece of the pie? In our city, we know that safe and reliable infrastructure is a critical component to healthy communities and a strong economy. In 2018, Wisconsin’s infrastructure was in bad shape after years of being defunded and deprioritized. By failing to support our infrastructure, lives are at risk, and there is loss of economic opportunities, which impacts the overall health of our city. That’s why Gov. Evers has and continues to work to fulfill his promise to fix our roads, and ensuring Wisconsin’s infrastructure is built for the 21st century.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
buildingupchicago.com

More demolition at Cassidy Tire

Atlas Industries continues their work bringing down the former Cassidy Tire at 344 North Canal. These were taken Thursday, so there’s even more demolition/less building now. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA rides (and Amtrak trains to Milwaukee), Zipcars, Divvy Bikes, camera lenses, domain fees, snacks & energy drinks, and comfortable walking shoes add up. You can help offset expenses by making a greatly-appreciated donation to Building Up Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused in homicide of mother of six in Racine, Wisconsin arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of killing a mother of six and hurting another woman in Racine, Wisconsin is arrested after a standoff with authorities in Chicago Sunday.Terry "Scooter" Jackson was taken into custody following an arrest operation by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Authorities said that upon making contact, Jackson was seen in the window of a home near 56th and Elizabeth streets in Englewood with a firearm. After a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson surrendered without incident. The firearm was recovered from the scene. Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in...
CHICAGO, IL
wdac.com

A New Way To Leave Lancaster Airport

LANCASTER – Customers at Lancaster Airport will have a new option to travel through a partnership between American Airlines and Landline. Starting August 6, Landline will connect Lancaster Airport customers to American’s hub at Philadelphia Airport. Customers begin their trip at Lancaster Airport, check in with American, and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft. Upon arrival at Philly Airport, they’ll de-board air-side, enter the terminal, and proceed directly to their connecting flight. When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in Philadelphia and arrive at Lancaster. American will transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network. Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and features complementary wi-fi, streaming entertainment, and power at each seat. You can get more information by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha to reopen May 27

WAUKESHA — Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced on Facebook that the homestyle barbecue joint in Waukesha will officially reopen for business on Friday, May 27. The restaurant, located at 151 E. Sunset Dr. in Waukesha, closed due to staffing issues in October 2021. Since...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Only 4 Milwaukee County pools to open this summer

MILWAUKEE — A major lifeguard shortage is shuttering several Milwaukee County pools this summer. Lifeguard Eric Becker was out Friday preparing the pool at Schulz Aquatic Center for opening. County parks officials said 10 pools would remain closed because of a lack of funding and lifeguards. "It's a problem....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

HAZMAT unit responds to Waukesha Goodwill store for excessive dust

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha Goodwill store was evacuated Saturday because of excessive dust. Crews were sent to the store in the 2000 block of Meadow Lane around 11 a.m. after over a dozen people reported having trouble breathing. A HAZMAT unit was sent to the scene. City of Waukesha HAZMAT truck arriving on scene. https://t.co/aoC1XBY9ha pic.twitter.com/CKKt1s9Glo — Waukesha Alerts...
WAUKESHA, WI

