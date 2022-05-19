ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Legislation Would Ban Use Of Tax Dollars On Ballot Questions

By Greg Barton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – After learning the City of Johnstown spent thousands of dollars in city funds to advocate for changes to the city charter, Cambria...

CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

PA Labor & Industry Secretary Renews Call for Legislative Action on Raising Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

PITTSBURGH, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined lawmakers and employees of Bar Marco in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday to call for an end to the exploitation of workers currently allowed by the commonwealth’s embarrassingly low minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal that stands to benefit thousands of Pennsylvanians and their families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania takes first step to join federal government’s $45 billion “Internet for All” initiative

Under the initiative, three programs will spend $45 billion on building broadband infrastructure, reducing connection costs and promoting equitable access. Federal and state officials visited Marion-Walker Elementary School in Bellefonte this week and talked about the steps Pennsylvania is taking to join the federal government’s “Internet for All” initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a renewed push to put more money into workers' paychecks. State Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier was in Pittsburgh on Thursday calling for a raise in the state's minimum wage. She says it's long past due and Pennsylvania's leaders should set the minimum at $15 an hour.  Pennsylvania has a lower minimum wage than any of the states that border it. The current wage is $7.25 an hour, and it's been this way for about 16 years. The big concern anytime this is brought up: What is the impact on small businesses?"It's hard to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Public safety personnel to be honored at Blue Mass in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers along with the Blue Mass Committee are inviting all public safety personnel to attend the 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass. The Blue Mass celebrates law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, and EMS personnel across the U.S. in Catholic Churches. The color blue […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair DUI Task Force to enforce safe driving

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County DUI Task Force will be conducting multiple events this week to promote safe driving. There will be sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols, with officers in uniform and also in marked police vehicles. Officers will also either be in six pack stores or distributors, dressed in uniform or as […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Postal employee indicted for Harrisburg mail theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A United States Postal Employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges. According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Robert Riley allegedly stole 28 pieces of mail in Lower Paxton Township. The indictment alleges the thefts happened between Aug. 23 and Dec. 15, 2021.
WTAJ

Blair House in Huntingdon to begin restoration work

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being ravaged by a fire in May 2020, the Blair House apartment building is beginning the rehabilitation process. The Blair House building will begin the rebuilding process, following an announcement by Borough Manager Chris Stevens during Huntingdon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The building was heavily damaged by a […]
HUNTINGDON, PA

