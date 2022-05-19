ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ending Jury Duty In PA At Age 70

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians would be removed from performing jury duty on their 70th birthday under legislation being introduced by Greene County Rep. Pam Snyder....

wdac.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Opinion: Pennsylvania has a primary problem

(CNN) — Pennsylvania, one of the nation's political bellwethers, is working to wrap up a chaotic and acrimonious primary season. Based on my analysis of the available data, the primary was the first one in the Commonwealth's 235-year history in which voters had the chance to vote for candidates in open gubernatorial and US Senate races, new state House and Senate districts, and new congressional districts. It was an historic opportunity for voters -- except independent voters, who are barred from Pennsylvania primaries -- to make a mark on the future of their communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wdac.com

Today Is 1-4-3 Day In PA

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are encouraged to perform acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day, which is held today Monday, May 23. The day was established in honor of PA’s native son, Fred Rogers, who regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I Love You” throughout his life and on his TV series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word: 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143rd day of the year. Pennsylvanians are also being reminded that it’s also a day to show kindness to oneself such as treating yourself to dessert, spending time with loved ones, going for a walk, or taking a few minutes to yourself.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman discharged from hospital

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released the following statement Sunday:. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family. “I want to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Snyder
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Preventing ghost towns means being open to change

When we think of ghost towns, we think of those gold rush communities in places such as California and Colorado and Nevada. Remnants of the Old West. The skeletons of thriving communities that were lost when the gold was gone and the people went in search of new opportunities. We...
CALIFORNIA, PA
rockvillenights.com

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano to campaign for Donald Trump-endorsed governor candidate Dan Cox in Maryland

Fresh off his victory as the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday, State Senator Doug Mastriano is coming to Maryland on June 25, to campaign for fellow Donald Trump endorsee Dan Cox in his run for Maryland governor. Mastriano will headline a rally for Cox, a state delegate in the Maryland House, at Leaping Greenly Farm in Hampstead. In addition to having Trump's endorsement in Maryland, Cox sees himself in a similar position as Mastriano in another way, taking on the establishment of his state party and being attacked as a result.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a renewed push to put more money into workers' paychecks. State Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier was in Pittsburgh on Thursday calling for a raise in the state's minimum wage. She says it's long past due and Pennsylvania's leaders should set the minimum at $15 an hour.  Pennsylvania has a lower minimum wage than any of the states that border it. The current wage is $7.25 an hour, and it's been this way for about 16 years. The big concern anytime this is brought up: What is the impact on small businesses?"It's hard to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Pennsylvanians#House
pghcitypaper.com

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

Three days after primary Election Day results were too close to call on May 17, the race for U.S. Congress in District 12 now has a proclaimed winner: state Rep. Summer Lee. The Associated Press called the results for Lee shortly after 6 p.m. on Fri., May 20, following a contentious five-way battle for the House seat. The race included over $3 million in ads purchased by United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to pro-Israel, pushing for Lee's closest opponent, Squirrel Hill attorney Steve Irwin, to win with claims that Lee isn't a "real Democrat."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Voters have some choices to make about the future of American democracy on Nov. 8 | PennLive Editorial

The choices Pennsylvania voters will face this fall couldn’t be starker. In Tuesday’s still undecided Republican primary to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are separated by a sliver of votes and a potential recount looms. Oz won Donald Trump’s endorsement, and the former president has urged him not wait for the final count and declare victory. Wisely, the talk show celebrity hasn’t done so.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Suspended Somerset DA’s wife denies being assaulted

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’s wife denied being assaulted in May 2021 when she took the stand at his preliminary hearing on Friday. Amy Thomas’ sister had reported to police in April of this year that on May 5, 2021, around 1 a.m., she received a Facetime call from Amy claiming Jeffrey […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy