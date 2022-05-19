Restaurant Watch

MAY 2

Little Caesars, 5101 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge is unable to identify the “big six” foodborne illnesses and their associated symptoms; person in charge isn’t aware of any procedure in place for cleaning up a vomiting/diarrheal incident; facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; hand sink in dough prep area was blocked by a trash can and had dirty rags stored in it; three hand sinks are missing paper towels; chicken wings in the walk-in are not marked with the date opened; all of the pizzas on the first rack were assembled at 10:30 a.m. and were sitting at room temperature until 3 p.m. (timers attached to the racks are not being utilized); bottle of hand sanitizer incorrectly stored above pizza ingredients on the make table; dough in make table, parmesan cheese on shelf and chicken wings in walk-in are all stored uncovered; front plate to dough machine is broken; paper towel dispensers in front of kitchen and in employee restroom are broken; handle to the dough walk-in cooler is broken; toilet in employee restroom is soiled; observed food buildup greater than one day old inside dough machine; several areas are dirty (soap dispenser at front hand sink, hand sinks, rolling rack shelves throughout kitchen, outside of container that holds parmesan cheese); racks in walk-in and throughout the kitchen are dirty and covered in grease and food buildup; trash and debris found on the ground surrounding the dumpsters; observed food splatter on walls throughout; floor in back dough area is covered with grease and food buildup; floor drain at three-compartment sink and wall in that area is dirty with food splatter and debris; floor in employee restroom is dirty.

Garden Café at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperatures of flat bread pizzas, chicken and chicken salad on serving line are elevated; tomato sauce, tomato sauce with tofu and coleslaw in the walk-in are past their expiration dates; boxes of food are incorrectly stored on the freezer floor; observed grime buildup in drains under the dish machine; floor under the serving line needs cleaning.

KFC, 4821 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink near service window doesn’t have paper towels; temperature of mac ‘n cheese sitting in microwave is too low; temperatures of shredded cheese and sauce in the lowboy on the line are elevated (this unit doesn’t appear to be working properly); buildup of ice found in the walk-in freezer; gasket on the prepared food walk-in cooler is broken; observed several greasy boxes throughout the kitchen containing soda syrups, cups, etc.; outside of hot holding units and hand sink in the back are dirty; observed crumbs in bottom of four-door reach-in unit and on shelves on prep line; racks are greasy and moldy; equipment across from fryers are covered in grease; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; toilets in men’s and women’s restrooms need cleaning; several used boxes and debris are surrounding dumpsters in refuse area; floor of chicken walk-in is dirty and pooling water and there is a bad odor; floors throughout, including both restrooms, are dirty; water is pooling on floor in back of kitchen; one light is out and one light is missing under the hood.

MAY 3

Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 10067 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink in bar area doesn’t have hand soap; observed debris inside vegetable slicer, on slicer stored clean, inside kettle in prep area and on measuring cups hanging above prep table; temperature of cooked chicken on the cook line is too low; temperatures of raw chicken and mac and cheese in prep top unit on cook line are elevated; did not observe a written time and time control policy for fried onions on cook line; temperature of prepped tomatoes is elevated because they are improperly cooling in double pans in prep top unit; several small flies found in mop sink area; observed an employee’s apron coming into contact with prepared food about to be served; cutting boards throughout cook line and prep areas are heavily scratched and stained; observed gaps in between hood filters on cook line; ice is accumulating on pipes of walk-in freezer; racks in soda machine/liquor storage area are rusty; observed debris on shelves of front service station, bottom of lowboy, shelves at bar area, behind computer monitors on cook line, on shelf under hand sink, bottom of reach-in freezer, on top of weigh scale, in microwaves, on fryer basket on end of fry station, and outside of some pans on shelf in prep area; observed debris/grease on hood filters, in between and on wheels of fryers, and under fryers on cook line; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; pipe under ice bin at the bar is broken; hand sinks at bar and on left side of cook line are slow to drain; hand sink next to reach-in on cook line doesn’t have cold water; water is leaking from drain pipe above mop sink; drain pipes on floors from ice bin at bar are not aligned with drain; there is low grouting on floors throughout the kitchen; observed trash/debris on ground around outdoor dumpster area; walls behind equipment on cook line have debris and are stained; observed sticker residue, debris and stains on wall in prep area; floor of walk-in freezer and floors at service station and bar area have debris; fan guard in walk-in cooler and ceiling vents in liquor/storage area are dusty; ceiling tiles along cook line are not easily cleanable; multiple light bulbs are not working at hood systems on cook line.

MAY 4

Hawk’s Fish & BBQ, 3050 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: didn’t observe a certified food protection manager certificate during inspection; hand sink doesn’t have hand soap; observed food debris on muffin tin stored clean; pans are dusty; cookie cooling racks are greasy; ice machine has a layer of slime/mold on the inside portion; temperature of mac and cheese made yesterday is elevated; temperature of ribs in hot holding well on the cook line is too low; temperatures of sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, bologna, raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw ribs are elevated; there are no date marks written on collard greens, ribs, mac and cheese, pulled pork and chicken BBQ (all prepared) in three-door reach-in cooler and no date marks on ribs and mac and cheese in two-door reach-in cooler; two spray bottles under the cash register are unlabeled; sugar and several buckets of batter are unlabeled; several stacks of to-go trays are not stored inverted; small prep unit on the cook line is not keeping foods at the correct temperature; facility couldn’t provide test strips; several areas are dirty (hand sink, three-compartment sinks, soap dispenser, outside of units, rolling shelf on cook line, inside all reach-in units, racks in kitchen); inside of refrigeration units is dusty and moldy; floors, walls and ceilings throughout the kitchen have food splatter, fish juice, batter and other food buildup.

Toast, 7007 Three Chopt Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea; there is insufficient paperwork for salmon served undercooked (unable to match up salmon in box with provider’s parasite destruction letter); interior of ice machine has mildew; improper cooling methods observed with black beans in deep covered pan, key lime pie cooling at room temperature, and beets in covered plastic container; reach-in unit and glass refrigeration unit in service area have elevated temperatures; spray bottles shouldn’t be hanging over bar ingredients; cleaners throughout kitchen are unlabeled; a plastic container labeled ketchup actually has blue cleaner in it; an employee’s long beard isn’t covered; ice scoop incorrectly stored in the ice; grill brush found on the floor; single-service items in outdoor room are not stored protected; boxes of single-service items incorrectly stored on the floor; facility is reusing single-use plastic containers; doors to Continental unit and three-door make table are broken; several surfaces are dirty (can opener holder, pot shelf, baking pans, cook line shelf, flat grill, hood filters, drip tray, fryer cabinet doors, wait area buckets); pipes behind ice machine are dusty; hand sink in kitchen doesn’t have hot water and the hot water at the bar hand sink doesn’t reach the required temperature; faucet where spray hose is attached doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; several areas are soiled (floor under dish area, mop sink wall, walk-in door interior and exterior, floor of outside storeroom, bar floor); there is an open seam beside mopsink and wall; didn’t observe a “no smoking” sign.

Jing Sushi, 7019-G Three Chopt Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea; facility doesn’t have a parasite destruction letter from the Sealand distributor; dish machine isn’t sanitizing; dates are missing from cut tofu and sea legs.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 1090 Virginia Center Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink by the freezer doesn’t have paper towels; observed buildup on soda nozzle at the bar and inside in-use containers on prep line and in prep unit; temperature of boneless wings in the hot holding unit is too low because the unit isn’t turned on; temperatures of lettuce, chicken and tomatoes in prep unit across from grill are elevated; temperatures of pulled chicken and raw chicken in walk-in cooler are elevated; two containers by grill prep unit and one container at the bar are unlabeled; prep top unit by grill has torn gasket and the front of one of the drawers is missing; a light is out under the hood; ice is accumulating in freezer and walk-in cooler causing water to spit from fans; the walk-in cooler unit is in disrepair; hand sink by freezer needs to be re-caulked; all units on the cook line, hot and cold, need cleaning; grease buildup found on fryers and sides of grill; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; observed grease, old food and water on the floor throughout the cook line, in corners of walk-in cooler, and by drink machine in serving area; drains in bar area, dish area and at prep sink need cleaning; wall behind dish area and the caulking at the mop sink are moldy; ceiling fans and fans in units are dusty.