Restaurant Watch

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
MAY 2

Little Caesars, 5101 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge is unable to identify the “big six” foodborne illnesses and their associated symptoms; person in charge isn’t aware of any procedure in place for cleaning up a vomiting/diarrheal incident; facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; hand sink in dough prep area was blocked by a trash can and had dirty rags stored in it; three hand sinks are missing paper towels; chicken wings in the walk-in are not marked with the date opened; all of the pizzas on the first rack were assembled at 10:30 a.m. and were sitting at room temperature until 3 p.m. (timers attached to the racks are not being utilized); bottle of hand sanitizer incorrectly stored above pizza ingredients on the make table; dough in make table, parmesan cheese on shelf and chicken wings in walk-in are all stored uncovered; front plate to dough machine is broken; paper towel dispensers in front of kitchen and in employee restroom are broken; handle to the dough walk-in cooler is broken; toilet in employee restroom is soiled; observed food buildup greater than one day old inside dough machine; several areas are dirty (soap dispenser at front hand sink, hand sinks, rolling rack shelves throughout kitchen, outside of container that holds parmesan cheese); racks in walk-in and throughout the kitchen are dirty and covered in grease and food buildup; trash and debris found on the ground surrounding the dumpsters; observed food splatter on walls throughout; floor in back dough area is covered with grease and food buildup; floor drain at three-compartment sink and wall in that area is dirty with food splatter and debris; floor in employee restroom is dirty.

Garden Café at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperatures of flat bread pizzas, chicken and chicken salad on serving line are elevated; tomato sauce, tomato sauce with tofu and coleslaw in the walk-in are past their expiration dates; boxes of food are incorrectly stored on the freezer floor; observed grime buildup in drains under the dish machine; floor under the serving line needs cleaning.

KFC, 4821 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink near service window doesn’t have paper towels; temperature of mac ‘n cheese sitting in microwave is too low; temperatures of shredded cheese and sauce in the lowboy on the line are elevated (this unit doesn’t appear to be working properly); buildup of ice found in the walk-in freezer; gasket on the prepared food walk-in cooler is broken; observed several greasy boxes throughout the kitchen containing soda syrups, cups, etc.; outside of hot holding units and hand sink in the back are dirty; observed crumbs in bottom of four-door reach-in unit and on shelves on prep line; racks are greasy and moldy; equipment across from fryers are covered in grease; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; toilets in men’s and women’s restrooms need cleaning; several used boxes and debris are surrounding dumpsters in refuse area; floor of chicken walk-in is dirty and pooling water and there is a bad odor; floors throughout, including both restrooms, are dirty; water is pooling on floor in back of kitchen; one light is out and one light is missing under the hood.

MAY 3

Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 10067 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink in bar area doesn’t have hand soap; observed debris inside vegetable slicer, on slicer stored clean, inside kettle in prep area and on measuring cups hanging above prep table; temperature of cooked chicken on the cook line is too low; temperatures of raw chicken and mac and cheese in prep top unit on cook line are elevated; did not observe a written time and time control policy for fried onions on cook line; temperature of prepped tomatoes is elevated because they are improperly cooling in double pans in prep top unit; several small flies found in mop sink area; observed an employee’s apron coming into contact with prepared food about to be served; cutting boards throughout cook line and prep areas are heavily scratched and stained; observed gaps in between hood filters on cook line; ice is accumulating on pipes of walk-in freezer; racks in soda machine/liquor storage area are rusty; observed debris on shelves of front service station, bottom of lowboy, shelves at bar area, behind computer monitors on cook line, on shelf under hand sink, bottom of reach-in freezer, on top of weigh scale, in microwaves, on fryer basket on end of fry station, and outside of some pans on shelf in prep area; observed debris/grease on hood filters, in between and on wheels of fryers, and under fryers on cook line; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; pipe under ice bin at the bar is broken; hand sinks at bar and on left side of cook line are slow to drain; hand sink next to reach-in on cook line doesn’t have cold water; water is leaking from drain pipe above mop sink; drain pipes on floors from ice bin at bar are not aligned with drain; there is low grouting on floors throughout the kitchen; observed trash/debris on ground around outdoor dumpster area; walls behind equipment on cook line have debris and are stained; observed sticker residue, debris and stains on wall in prep area; floor of walk-in freezer and floors at service station and bar area have debris; fan guard in walk-in cooler and ceiling vents in liquor/storage area are dusty; ceiling tiles along cook line are not easily cleanable; multiple light bulbs are not working at hood systems on cook line.

MAY 4

Hawk’s Fish & BBQ, 3050 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: didn’t observe a certified food protection manager certificate during inspection; hand sink doesn’t have hand soap; observed food debris on muffin tin stored clean; pans are dusty; cookie cooling racks are greasy; ice machine has a layer of slime/mold on the inside portion; temperature of mac and cheese made yesterday is elevated; temperature of ribs in hot holding well on the cook line is too low; temperatures of sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, bologna, raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw ribs are elevated; there are no date marks written on collard greens, ribs, mac and cheese, pulled pork and chicken BBQ (all prepared) in three-door reach-in cooler and no date marks on ribs and mac and cheese in two-door reach-in cooler; two spray bottles under the cash register are unlabeled; sugar and several buckets of batter are unlabeled; several stacks of to-go trays are not stored inverted; small prep unit on the cook line is not keeping foods at the correct temperature; facility couldn’t provide test strips; several areas are dirty (hand sink, three-compartment sinks, soap dispenser, outside of units, rolling shelf on cook line, inside all reach-in units, racks in kitchen); inside of refrigeration units is dusty and moldy; floors, walls and ceilings throughout the kitchen have food splatter, fish juice, batter and other food buildup.

Toast, 7007 Three Chopt Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea; there is insufficient paperwork for salmon served undercooked (unable to match up salmon in box with provider’s parasite destruction letter); interior of ice machine has mildew; improper cooling methods observed with black beans in deep covered pan, key lime pie cooling at room temperature, and beets in covered plastic container; reach-in unit and glass refrigeration unit in service area have elevated temperatures; spray bottles shouldn’t be hanging over bar ingredients; cleaners throughout kitchen are unlabeled; a plastic container labeled ketchup actually has blue cleaner in it; an employee’s long beard isn’t covered; ice scoop incorrectly stored in the ice; grill brush found on the floor; single-service items in outdoor room are not stored protected; boxes of single-service items incorrectly stored on the floor; facility is reusing single-use plastic containers; doors to Continental unit and three-door make table are broken; several surfaces are dirty (can opener holder, pot shelf, baking pans, cook line shelf, flat grill, hood filters, drip tray, fryer cabinet doors, wait area buckets); pipes behind ice machine are dusty; hand sink in kitchen doesn’t have hot water and the hot water at the bar hand sink doesn’t reach the required temperature; faucet where spray hose is attached doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; several areas are soiled (floor under dish area, mop sink wall, walk-in door interior and exterior, floor of outside storeroom, bar floor); there is an open seam beside mopsink and wall; didn’t observe a “no smoking” sign.

Jing Sushi, 7019-G Three Chopt Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea; facility doesn’t have a parasite destruction letter from the Sealand distributor; dish machine isn’t sanitizing; dates are missing from cut tofu and sea legs.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 1090 Virginia Center Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink by the freezer doesn’t have paper towels; observed buildup on soda nozzle at the bar and inside in-use containers on prep line and in prep unit; temperature of boneless wings in the hot holding unit is too low because the unit isn’t turned on; temperatures of lettuce, chicken and tomatoes in prep unit across from grill are elevated; temperatures of pulled chicken and raw chicken in walk-in cooler are elevated; two containers by grill prep unit and one container at the bar are unlabeled; prep top unit by grill has torn gasket and the front of one of the drawers is missing; a light is out under the hood; ice is accumulating in freezer and walk-in cooler causing water to spit from fans; the walk-in cooler unit is in disrepair; hand sink by freezer needs to be re-caulked; all units on the cook line, hot and cold, need cleaning; grease buildup found on fryers and sides of grill; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; observed grease, old food and water on the floor throughout the cook line, in corners of walk-in cooler, and by drink machine in serving area; drains in bar area, dish area and at prep sink need cleaning; wall behind dish area and the caulking at the mop sink are moldy; ceiling fans and fans in units are dusty.

After 2-year hiatus, Lebanese Food Festival returns to Glen Allen May 13-15

After two years of cancellations because of COVID-19, the Lebanese Food Festival will return for its 37th edition May 13-15 at Saint Anthony Church in Glen Allen. Along with food that is prepared according to recipes that have been passed down for generations, attendees can expect traditional Middle East Lebanese music and performances from five Lebanese dance troupes, according to festival supervisor and volunteer Sandra Joseph Brown.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Weekend Top 5

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will host its annual Spring PlantFest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13-14 in parking lot C. The Garden’s plant sales are among the largest in the region with more than 40 vendors selling plants ranging from well-known favorites to rare exotics and other garden-related items. The sale is presented by Garden volunteers and all proceeds benefit the Garden’s educational mission. Admission is free. Rain or shine. For details, visit lewisginter.org/event/spring-plant-fest.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

