Physics

Solving the electronic SchrÃ¶dinger equation for multiple nuclear geometries with weight-sharing deep neural networks

By Michael Scherbela
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SchrÃ¶dinger equation describes the quantum-mechanical behaviour of particles, making it the most fundamental equation in chemistry. A solution for a given molecule allows computation of any of its properties. Finding accurate solutions for many different molecules and geometries is thus crucial to the discovery of new materials such as drugs...

www.nature.com

#Neural Networks#Schr#Data Science#Data Processing
