Placer County, CA

Meet Scott Alvord, Paul Joiner and Shanti Landon

 3 days ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Three people are running this year for the Placer County Board of Supervisors' District 2 seat. This is the first time in nearly 28 years the district would get a new supervisor since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt. District...

Accident On Stockton Boulevard In Sacramento Kills 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle accident has caused a section of Stockton Boulevard to be closed in Sacramento, said the California Highway Patrol. Stockton Blvd. was closed between 65th Street and Riza Avenue and CHP was advising drivers to avoid the area. According to CHP, a driver was speeding southbound on Stockton Boulevard when they broadsided a vehicle north of 65th Street. Both people who were in the broadsided vehicle sustained fatal injuries. One of the deceased has been identified as Tien Thuy Le, a 46-year-old woman from Sacramento. The driver of the speeding vehicle sustained major injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Missing quad rider found in Butte County Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (BCSO) found a missing quad rider on Saturday in Butte County. The quad rider had been missing since Saturday afternoon in the Sly Park Reservoir area in southeast Butte County. The BCSO helicopter was able to find the missing...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Inside the race for Placer County Sheriff

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County voters are set to elect a new sheriff for the first time since retiring Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell took office in 2017. The once-appointed and once-elected sheriff of Placer County spent more than 13 years as undersheriff before rising to the county’s top law enforcement officer position. Bell announced his retirement on Facebook in February, saying he’ll be leaving office due to a medical condition.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
N-Word Spraypainted Near Monterey Trail Baseball Field

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Racist graffiti was found spraypainted on a structure at an Elk Grove high school. The n-word was found on the backstop of a baseball diamond at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove Thursday morning. The custodial crew quickly removed the offensive words. A representative from Elk Grove Unified said the district investigated the incident and notified the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation done by the sheriff’s office said the incident is not a hate crime and wasn’t a direct threat as saying the n-word is not a hate crime.
ELK GROVE, CA
1 killed, 2 arrested following fight near Roseville homeless facility

Authorities in Roseville are continuing to put together the pieces of an ongoing homicide investigation after one man was killed and another has been arrested following an altercation Monday. According to initial reports, Roseville police responded to reports of an altercation at approximately 3 a.m. Monday on the 100 block...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
This 1955 dam still produces needed power for Sacramento

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 1955, the towering concrete and earthen walls of Folsom Dam have held back the waters of the South Fork and North Fork of the American River, but does holding back that water create any power? Folsom Dam was built as part of the Central Valley Project which extends 100 miles […]
FOLSOM, CA
