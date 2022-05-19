ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solution-processed green and blue quantum-dot light-emitting diodes with eliminated charge leakage

By Yunzhou Deng
Cover picture for the articleQuantum-dot light-emitting diodes (QD-LEDs) promise a new generation of efficient, low-cost, large-area and flexible electroluminescent devices. However, the inferior performance of green and blue QD-LEDs compared with their red counterpart is hindering the commercialization of QD-LEDs in display and solid-state lighting applications. Here we demonstrate green and blue QD-LEDs with ~100%...

Phys.org

Collaboration reveals interplay between charge order and superconductivity at nanoscale

High temperature superconductivity is something of a holy grail for researchers studying quantum materials. Superconductors, which conduct electricity without dissipating energy, promise to revolutionize our energy and telecommunication power systems. However, superconductors typically work at extremely low temperatures, requiring elaborate freezers or expensive coolants. For this reason, scientist have been relentlessly working on understanding the fundamental mechanisms at the base of high-temperature superconductivity with the ultimate goal to design and engineer new quantum materials superconducting close to room temperature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Graphene-assisted metal transfer printing for wafer-scale integration of metal electrodes and two-dimensional materials

Metal"“semiconductor junctions are essential components in electronic and optoelectronic devices. With two-dimensional semiconductors, conventional metal deposition via ion bombardment results in chemical disorder and Fermi-level pinning. Transfer printing techniques-in which metal electrodes are predeposited and transferred to create van der Waals junctions-have thus been developed, but the predeposition of metal electrodes creates chemical bonds on the substrate, which makes subsequent transfer difficult. Here we report a graphene-assisted metal transfer printing process that can be used to form van der Waals contacts between two-dimensional materials and three-dimensional metal electrodes. We show that arrays of metal electrodes with both weak (copper, silver and gold) and strong (platinum, titanium and nickel) adhesion strengths can be delaminated from a four-inch graphene wafer due to its weak van der Waals force and absence of dangling bonds, and transfer printed onto different substrates (graphene, molybdenum disulfide and silicon dioxide). We use this approach to create molybdenum disulfide field-effect transistors with different printed metal electrodes, allowing the Schottky barrier height to be tuned and ohmic and Schottky contacts to be formed. We also demonstrate the batch production of molybdenum disulfide transistor arrays with uniform electrical characteristics.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists develop a material for use in radiation-tolerant devices

Russian scientists have developed a unique material based on halide perovskites for use in high-speed and highly sensitive ionizing radiation detectors. The study has been published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C. Halide perovskites are a new class of semiconductor materials with a unique combination of optical and electronic...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Cooling a gas of magnetic atoms to create large two-dimensional supersolids

N a new study, investigations led by Francesca Ferlaino and Russell Bisset show how to cool an atomic gas into a supersolid with a circular, 2D shape. The method will allow researchers to further study these exotic states of matter and search for features such as turbulent vortices. In recent...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Capabilities and limitations of rotating disk electrodes versus membrane electrode assemblies in the investigation of electrocatalysts

Cost-competitive fuel cells and water electrolysers require highly efficient electrocatalysts for the respective reactions of hydrogen oxidation and evolution, and oxygen evolution and reduction. Electrocatalyst activity and durability are commonly assessed using rotating disk electrodes (RDEs) or membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs). RDEs provide a quick and widely accessible testing tool, whereas MEA testing is more complex but closely resembles the actual application. Although both experimental set-ups allow investigation of the same reactions, there are scientific questions that cannot be answered by the RDE technique. In this Perspective, we scrutinize protocols widely used to determine the activity and durability of electrocatalysts, and highlight discrepancies in the results obtained using RDEs and MEAs. We discuss where the use of RDEs is appropriate and, conversely, where it leads to erroneous interpretations. Ultimately, we show that many of the current challenges for hydrogen and oxygen electrocatalysts require MEA testing and advocate for its greater adoption in the early stages of electrocatalyst development.
SCIENCE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Graphene-wrapped zeolite membranes for fast hydrogen separation

The effects of global warming are becoming more serious, and there is a strong demand for technological advances to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Hydrogen is an ideal clean energy which produces water when burned. To promote the use of hydrogen energy, it is essential to develop safe, energy-saving technologies for hydrogen production and storage. Currently, hydrogen is made from natural gas, so it is not appropriate for decarbonization. Using a lot of energy to separate hydrogen would not make it qualify as clean energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multilayer films of exfoliated 2D oxide nanosheets by electrospray deposition

The potential of the electrospray deposition technique as new method to make nanosheet-based multilayer films is evaluated. Densely packed nanosheet-based films with thicknesses of 1"“20Â nm with rms roughnesses of 2.1"“2.4Â nm were fabricated on samples of 1 cm2 size with a growth rate of 0.5Â nm/min. Electrosprayed Ti0.87O2 nanosheet films were successfully used as oriented growth templates for 40Â nm perovskite SrRuO3 thin films grown by pulsed laser deposition. The electrospray method provides a fast and easy alternative to the more commonly used Langmuir"“Blodgett (LB) deposition method for nanosheet films.
CHEMISTRY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hemodynamic and morphological changes of the central retinal artery in myopic eyes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11087-x, published online 02 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Centre for SHARP Vision, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Research Centre...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Formation of organic color centers in air-suspended carbon nanotubes using vapor-phase reaction

Organic color centers in single-walled carbon nanotubes have demonstrated exceptional ability to generate single photons at room temperature in the telecom range. Combining the color centers with pristine air-suspended nanotubes would be desirable for improved performance, but all current synthetic methods occur in solution which makes them incompatible. Here we demonstrate the formation of color centers in air-suspended nanotubes using a vapor-phase reaction. Functionalization is directly verified by photoluminescence spectroscopy, with unambiguous statistics from more than a few thousand individual nanotubes. The color centers show strong diameter-dependent emission, which can be explained with a model for chemical reactivity considering strain along the tube curvature. We also estimate the defect density by comparing the experiments with simulations based on a one-dimensional exciton diffusion equation. Our results highlight the influence of the nanotube structure on vapor-phase reactivity and emission properties, providing guidelines for the development of high-performance near-infrared quantum light sources.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Anomalous size effect on yield strength enabled by compositional heterogeneity in high-entropy alloy nanoparticles

High-entropy alloys (HEAs), although often presumed to be random solid solutions, have recently been shown to display nanometer-scale variations in the arrangements of their multiple chemical elements. Here, we study the effects of this compositional heterogeneity in HEAs on their mechanical properties using in situ compression testing in the transmission electron microscope (TEM), combined with molecular dynamics simulations. We report an anomalous size effect on the yield strength in HEAs, arising from such compositional heterogeneity. By progressively reducing the sample size, HEAs initially display the classical "smaller-is-stronger" phenomenon, similar to pure metals and conventional alloys. However, as the sample size is decreased below a critical characteristic length (~180"‰nm), influenced by the size-scale of compositional heterogeneity, a transition from homogeneous deformation to a heterogeneous distribution of planar slip is observed, coupled with an anomalous "smaller-is-weaker" size effect. Atomic-scale computational modeling shows these observations arise due to compositional fluctuations over a few nanometers. These results demonstrate the efficacy of influencing mechanical properties in HEAs through control of local compositional variations at the nanoscale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY

