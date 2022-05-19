ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A second life for wood residuals

By Guido Panzarasa
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainable recycling is necessary for wood to maintain its capacity to store CO2 and to smooth the transition towards a circular economy. Now, an innovative approach offers a promising perspective on second- and third-life applications for 'waste' wood. The recyclability of wood products is compromised once...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Beyond inspiring narratives

The protection and enhancement of biological diversity as an essential driver of sustainable development is in need of transformative change. It's time to make that happen. On 22 May, the international community celebrated Biodiversity Day 2022 and the idea of a shared future for all life on Earth. A recurrent appointment promoted by the Secretariat to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the event this year intended to build momentum for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that will be officially adopted at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the CBD later this year in Kunming, China. Nature Sustainability joins calls to support biodiversity protection, and continues to highlight research and opinion that contribute knowledge and insights to find solutions for people and nature to coexist harmoniously. As an example, in this issue, an Article by Antonelli and colleagues presents a tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for systematic biodiversity conservation planning. The proposed approach, based on biodiversity monitoring, optimizes a conservation policy that aims to, for example, minimize species loss within the constraints of a limited financial budget. In essence, the method allows the quantification of the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection. Using both simulated and empirical data, the authors show how their proposed approach works, and the extent to which it can help meet conservation targets reliably.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Bird nest packing

The twigs were modelled by bamboo rods, which were randomly packed into clusters to form nest-like structures. These nests were then compressed using pistons to observe how they behaved under mechanical stress. During the first few cycles of compression, the response of the nest displayed plasticity, but after a few cycles the response became nonlinear. To understand this nonlinearity, the team imaged the nests to identify individual contacts between rods. Compressing the nest increased the number of contacts, which propagated stress throughout the structure; decompression removed stress but the nest remained strained. Another factor contributing to the nonlinearity is static friction - the motion of sticks against each other must overcome static friction before sliding, which introduces a lag in the response of the system with respect to stress. Computational studies were used to corroborate the experiments and the results were in agreement with the data. These results mark a step towards better understanding of the mechanical behaviour of unwoven fibres and unbonded collagen.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Rehabilitating villains, empowering victims

Punishing offenders may seem at odds with a goal of reconciliation. However, many victims perceive offender punishment as a vital part of the justice process. This might be due to a perceived sense that the offender has been morally changed as a result of the punishment, or a sense of empowerment on the part of the victim. Communication-focused theories of punishment suggest that victims punish in an effort to induce moral change in the offender by 'teaching them a lesson'. By contrast, empowerment-focused theories of punishment argue that victims are empowered by punishing their wrongdoers. Moritz Fischer and colleagues explored the roles of moral change and empowerment in driving victims' sense of justice and willingness to reconcile following offender punishment.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Transitioning from NRP to a combined PALS-NRP resuscitation model at a level IV NICU

Neonates admitted to a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) frequently have complex medical conditions and require prolonged stays beyond 28 days of age. Given the acuity of medical problems and surgeries required, these neonates are at risk for cardiopulmonary events necessitating resuscitation. Two universally accepted programs address these issues-neonatal resuscitation program (NRP) which concentrates on delivery room resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support program (PALS) which focuses on a broader range of cardiopulmonary events [1, 2]. Over the past ten years, there have been several questions, discussions, and surveys evaluating the best form of resuscitation for neonates outside of the delivery room. In most NICUs, neonates receive NRP until they are discharged from the NICU [3]. In contrast, if a neonate is transferred to the PICU, they are likely to receive PALS, regardless of their age. Given the increasing population of older, chronic infants present in our level IV NICU, we sought to design and implement a new resuscitation guideline incorporating PALS and NRP for cardiopulmonary events at the University of Wisconsin and UWÂ Health Kids American Family Children's Hospital. Our study design did not address improvement in patient care or value of the intervention.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Life#Circular Economy#Design#Adhesive
Nature.com

Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Kinetics and stoichiometry of gallic acid and methyl gallate in scavenging DPPH radical as affected by the reaction solvent

The activity and capacity of gallic acid (GA) and methyl gallate (MG) in scavenging DPPHÂ· were determined in different solvents. Based on the bimolecular rate constants k2, both antioxidants showed highest activities in EtOH, followed by in MeOH, t-BuOH, MeCN, 2-PrOH, acetone, THF, ethyl acetate, and 1,4-dioxane. GA indicated better activities (k2 value, Mâˆ’1Â sâˆ’1) than MG in the alcoholic solvents (51"“1939 vs. 25"“1530) and in MeCN (203 vs. 187) whereas MG was of higher activities in the polar aprotic solvents (1.7"“41 vs. 1.6"“13). The highest stoichiometries for GA vs. MG were in 2-PrOH (6.67 vs. 5.37), followed by EtOH (5.84 vs. 4.57), MeOH (5.34 vs. 3.8)"‰~"‰acetone (5.02 vs. 4.44), MeCN (3.68 vs. 3.05)"‰~"‰t-BuOH (3.14 vs. 2.99), THF (2.34 vs. 2.2), ethyl acetate (1.2 vs. 0.93), and 1,4-dioxane (0.34 vs. 0.35).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Increasing the heat in an aging forest

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Boreal forests contain about half the carbon (C) of terrestrial forests worldwide, and as such, they play an immense role in the global C cycle. Therefore, accurately predicting the global C balance requires understanding of C fluxes in boreal trees and how they respond to climate change. While the relationships between climate and boreal tree growth are generally non-stationary, it remains unknown whether the same is true of the relationships between climate and C fluxes.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Fitting into your niche

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) is the primary cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once the infection is resolved, UPEC can adapt and persist in the intestine and the urinary tract, leading to recurrence of UTIs. To gain a clearer understanding of how pathogens adapt within the host, several genomic studies have previously reported pathoadaptive mechanisms of persistence, but these have been mostly limited to specific niches ofÂ the human body, thus underscoring the need to understand the impact of different physiological conditions between niches in within-host bacterial adaptation. Now, ThÃ¤nert, Choi et al. characterize UPEC adaptation in multiple body sites - the gastrointestinal tract and the urinary tract - and show that mobile genetic element (MGE)-mediated genomic plasticity is key for habitat adaptation and persistence.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Nature.com

Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Go for a spin

Analysis of the anisotropy of the magnetic excitations in the nematic state of an iron-based superconductor suggests that this phase is driven primarily by spin fluctuations. The nematic state in iron-based systems is signalled by a structural transition that lowers the symmetry of the lattice. At the same time, transport and electronic properties become strongly anisotropic and the electronic bands develop a splitting in energy due to the orbitals' response to the lower symmetry. Identifying the origin of nematicity is not easy because spin, electronic orbital and lattice degrees of freedom are all intimately coupled2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seizures beget seizures

Absence seizures, a prominent manifestation of generalized epilepsy, are characterized by excessive interhemispheric synchrony, especially between the frontoparietal cortices. Unmanaged or intractable absence seizures in people with generalized epilepsy can lead to an increase in seizure frequency over time, so the development of therapies that prevent this is a priority. The mechanisms that underlie the increase in seizure burden are incompletely understood. In this study, KnowlesÂ et al. show that recurrent absence seizures in rodents increase myelination in the seizure circuit, and that this results in hypersynchrony between affected brain areas.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CXCR2 inhibition in NASH-HCC

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Treatment options for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) include immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) such as anti-PD1, but not all patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-driven HCC respond to immunotherapy. A new study in Gut elucidates the role of neutrophils in NASH-HCC and suggests a novel therapeutic avenue for immunotherapy improvement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polishing high-quality genome assemblies

A repeat-aware pipeline corrects structural assembly errors and polishes assembly sequences in large repeats without overcorrection. High-quality reference genome sequences are essential for biomedical research on humans and other species. For the construction of high-quality reference genome sequences, improving consensus sequence accuracy, filling assembly gaps and fixing structural misassemblies ('chasing perfection') of genome assemblies remain important yet challenging tasks. In this issue of Nature Methods, Mc Cartney et al.1 report a new repeat-aware polishing strategy that makes accurate assembly corrections in large repeats without overcorrection, and describe its application to the telomere-to-telomere (T2T) assembly of a human genome2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adipose tissue lipolysis controlled by endothelial cells

By identifying a new means of communication between endothelial cells and adipocytes, researchers provide evidence that the endothelial cells actively provoke lipid release from adipocytes to support capillary growth. This crosstalk ultimately helps to maintain metabolic health in obesity. Monelli, E. et al. Angiocrine polyamine production regulates adiposity. Nat. Metab....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The first complete human genome

Sequences of the human genome have typically included gaps in repetitive regions of DNA. A combination of state-of-the-art technologies has now enabled researchers to generate the first complete human genome sequence. John T. Lovell 0 &. John T. Lovell is at the Genome Sequencing Center, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville,...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy