Science

Accelerating quantum molecular simulations

By Huan Tran
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariational Monte Carlo is one of the most accurate methods to solve the many-electron SchrÃ¶dinger equation, but suffers from high computational cost. A recent study uses a weight-sharing technique to accelerate the neural network-based variational Monte Carlo method, allowing accurate and effective simulations of molecules. Given a...

scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
Phys.org

Graphene-wrapped zeolite membranes for fast hydrogen separation

The effects of global warming are becoming more serious, and there is a strong demand for technological advances to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Hydrogen is an ideal clean energy which produces water when burned. To promote the use of hydrogen energy, it is essential to develop safe, energy-saving technologies for hydrogen production and storage. Currently, hydrogen is made from natural gas, so it is not appropriate for decarbonization. Using a lot of energy to separate hydrogen would not make it qualify as clean energy.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
The Independent

A ‘ghostly mirror world’ could be causing our universe to behave in ways we don’t understand

A hidden “mirror world” of particles that are only evident through gravity could help answer the strange behaviour of our universe, scientists say.It could be the answer to the difficulties of the Hubble constant – which measures the expansion of our universe – and the fact that it does not seem quite as constant as researchers expected.When scientists predict the rate of expansion using the standard model of cosmology, and then compare it with precise measurements, the two numbers are different. In recent years, those precise measurements have become yet more precise – and has only made it more clear that the problem...
Phys.org

Long-hypothesized 'next generation wonder material' created for first time

For over a decade, scientists have attempted to synthesize a new form of carbon called graphyne with limited success. That endeavor is now at an end, though, thanks to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder. Graphyne has long been of interest to scientists because of its similarities to...
Phys.org

Collaboration reveals interplay between charge order and superconductivity at nanoscale

High temperature superconductivity is something of a holy grail for researchers studying quantum materials. Superconductors, which conduct electricity without dissipating energy, promise to revolutionize our energy and telecommunication power systems. However, superconductors typically work at extremely low temperatures, requiring elaborate freezers or expensive coolants. For this reason, scientist have been relentlessly working on understanding the fundamental mechanisms at the base of high-temperature superconductivity with the ultimate goal to design and engineer new quantum materials superconducting close to room temperature.
Nature.com

Learning aerodynamics with neural network

We propose a neural network (NN) architecture, the Element Spatial Convolution Neural Network (ESCNN), towards the airfoil lift coefficient prediction task. The ESCNN outperforms existing state-of-the-art NNs in terms of prediction accuracy, with two orders of less parameters. We further investigate and explain how the ESCNN succeeds in making accurate predictions with standard convolution layers. We discover that the ESCNN has the ability to extract physical patterns that emerge from aerodynamics, and such patterns are clearly reflected within a layer of the network. We show that the ESCNN is capable of learning the physical laws and equation of aerodynamics from simulation data.
Phys.org

A simpler approach for creating quantum materials

Since graphene was first isolated and characterized in the early 2000s, researchers have been exploring ways to use this atomically thin nanomaterial because of its unique properties such as high tensile strength and conductivity. In more recent years, twisted bilayer graphene, made of two sheets of graphene twisted to a...
Nature.com

Capabilities and limitations of rotating disk electrodes versus membrane electrode assemblies in the investigation of electrocatalysts

Cost-competitive fuel cells and water electrolysers require highly efficient electrocatalysts for the respective reactions of hydrogen oxidation and evolution, and oxygen evolution and reduction. Electrocatalyst activity and durability are commonly assessed using rotating disk electrodes (RDEs) or membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs). RDEs provide a quick and widely accessible testing tool, whereas MEA testing is more complex but closely resembles the actual application. Although both experimental set-ups allow investigation of the same reactions, there are scientific questions that cannot be answered by the RDE technique. In this Perspective, we scrutinize protocols widely used to determine the activity and durability of electrocatalysts, and highlight discrepancies in the results obtained using RDEs and MEAs. We discuss where the use of RDEs is appropriate and, conversely, where it leads to erroneous interpretations. Ultimately, we show that many of the current challenges for hydrogen and oxygen electrocatalysts require MEA testing and advocate for its greater adoption in the early stages of electrocatalyst development.
scitechdaily.com

Unique Quantum Material Could Enable Incredibly Powerful, Ultra-Compact Computers

Columbia University chemists and physicists find a link between tunable electronic and magnetic properties in a 2D semiconductor, with potential applications in spintronics, quantum computing, and fundamental research. Information in computers is transmitted through semiconductors by the movement of electrons and stored in the direction of the electron spin in...
Nature.com

Optically stimulated luminescence in state-of-the-art LYSO:Ce scintillators enables high spatial resolution 3D dose imaging

In this contribution, we study the optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) exhibited by commercial \(\hbox {Lu}_{(2-x)}\hbox {Y}_x\hbox {SiO}_5\):Ce crystals. This photon emission mechanism, complementary to scintillation, can trap a fraction of radiation energy deposited in the material and provides sufficient signal to develop a novel post-irradiation 3D dose readout. We characterize the OSL emission through spectrally and temporally resolved measurements and monitor the dose linearity response over a broad range. The measurements show that the \(\hbox {Ce}^{3+}\) centers responsible for scintillation also function as recombination centers for the OSL mechanism. The capture to OSL-active traps competes with scintillation originating from the direct non-radiative energy transfer to the luminescent centers. An OSL response on the order of 100 ph/MeV is estimated. We demonstrate the imaging capabilities provided by such an OSL photon yield using a proof-of-concept optical readout method. A 0.1 \(\hbox {mm}^3\) spatial resolution for doses as low as 0.5 Gy is projected using a cubic crystal to image volumetric dose profiles. While OSL degrades the intrinsic scintillating performance by reducing the number of scintillation photons emitted following the passage of ionizing radiation, it can encode highly resolved spatial information of the interaction point of the particle. This feature combines ionizing radiation spectroscopy and 3D reusable dose imaging in a single material.
