Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. Built to last. 97% of Subaru vehicles sold in the last 10 years are still on the road today. Shop our selection of CPO Subarus.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO