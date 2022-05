A Jefferson City man is sentence to probation in connection with a pair of burglaries in Cole County. Jordan Willis, 24, pleaded guilty to felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing and two counts of receiving stolen property Thursday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 120 days in jail, with credit for time served. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to seven years in jail.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO