ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

George W. Bush Accidentally Called Out the 'Unjustified & Brutal Invasion of Iraq' in a Speech Last Night

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stgk7_0fjdaRkp00

Click here to read the full article.

Former President George W. Bush is probably kicking himself today after making a gaffe in a speech that seemed to call out truths about a decision he made while in the Oval Office. Of course, his purpose for making that speech has nothing to do with his presidency, it was about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bush spoke at Southern Methodist University’s George W. Bush Institute on Wednesday and was aiming to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unwarranted attack on Ukraine . Well, the former politician took a big swing, and he missed — he wound up mistakenly criticizing himself. “Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” Bush said, via The Guardian . “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”

Yes, it was Bush who invaded Iraq during his first term in office, selling Congress on the idea that Saddam Hussein was sitting on a pile of weapons of mass destruction. The 2003 invasion dragged on for almost a decade and thousands of American soldiers lost their lives fighting for something that didn’t even exist — and many Iraqi civilians were also the sad casualties of war . Bush realized his mistake almost immediately during the speech and tried to recover with a slight giggle and a shake of his head, adding, “I mean — of Ukraine.” But we all heard him… he said what he said.

In true Bush form, he softened the blow with a quip, blaming his senior-citizen status for the gaffe. “Anyway, I’m 75,” he continued while the audience laughed. He still considers the post-9/11 conflict the “biggest regret” from his time in office, per ABC News , so maybe that bit of guilt still lives with him when he’s thinking of what Putin is doing to the people of Ukraine.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zeXq_0fjdaRkp00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasion Of Iraq#Ukraine#The Oval Office#Russian#American#Iraqi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
SheKnows

SheKnows

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy