ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for families

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyxRi_0fjdaJwF00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a new rebate that would put $500 into every Michigan family’s pockets.

In a letter sent to Michigan legislative leaders, Whitmer says that the state should take advantage of its additional revenue with the “MI Tax Rebate Right Now” program.

From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses. While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible. Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away. Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Governor also took to Twitter to announce the rebate proposal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Governor Whitmer on Michigan’s Growing Economy, Low Unemployment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the release of the latest economic numbers showing Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped again in April for the tenth month straight to a low of 4.3%. “Thanks to our hardworking people and small businesses, our economy is growing and unemployment is at...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Students rally for abortion access

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe versus Wade continues to spark protests around the nation. On Sunday, students from across Michigan rallied in support of abortion access and took their voices to the capitol steps. This all comes nearly a week after a state judge approved a preliminary injunction on […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Marquette, MI
WLNS

Capital Rundown Skubick 5-20-22

Capital Rundown catches up with Skubick about Whats Happening in Michigan. 5-20-22 Deadline nears for Whitmer’s OK of Muskegon Co. casino. Witnesses ‘stuck in the crossfire’ of gun battle …. Lansing store gives away free baby formula. East Lansing Art Festival. Jackson firefighters work to raise money...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WNEM

Residents in favor of potential $500 rebate during time of need

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to hit wallets. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds as to how they will get it done. Whitmer is calling for a one-time $500...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

LaFave Proposes Tax Cut Plan For Michigan Veterans, Families

State Rep. Beau LaFave advanced a bill he has been working on for six years to provide genuine tax savings for Michigan families, seniors, and veterans throughout the state. After being elected, but before entering the House of Representatives, the state passed a tax cut “for the most deserving people in Michigan,” said LaFave, of Iron Mountain. “Many veterans that left home perfectly able-bodied to fight for our freedoms came back with a disability. These brave patriots have earned a full property tax exemption. The problem with the law passed in 2016, is that they made local units of government pay for the tax exemptions. Local units of government fund our roads, among other necessities, and this burden never should have fell to them. The tax exemption was initially estimated to only cost locals $4 million a year. The actual price tag in 2021 alone was closer to $50 million. That is plain wrong, and is why I have been fighting to fix it. And today, I was able to pass it through the House with an agreement in the Senate. After six years of exhausting work, we’re just one signature away from getting it done.”
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Legislature Again OKs Tax Cuts; Whitmer Floats $500 Rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Michigan Legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes Thursday but remained at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief. Whitmer called for a one-time $500 election-year rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners. GOP lawmakers in turn quickly passed sweeping $2.6 billion legislation that would permanently reduce the state income tax in 2023, increase the personal exemption, raise it for seniors, create a child tax credit, fully reinstate the credit for...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Michiganders#Mi Tax Rebate#Wlns 6 News
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Legislature passes $2.5 billion tax cut

The Michigan Legislature is proposing more than $2.5 billion in tax cuts. The plan would lower income taxes from 4.25% to 4%, provide a $500 child tax credit, and raise the earned income tax credit from 6% to 20% of the federal credit. Representative Matt Hall (R-Comstock Twp.) sponsored HB...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Small Businesses To Receive $236 Million In Federal Help

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury will be providing up to $236,990,950 to the state of Michigan as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). This federal investment will be used to expand small business lending programs and a venture capital fund investment program. This funding comes after the Senators successfully led efforts to enact significant funding for the program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law last year and urged the Treasury Department to use these relief funds for small businesses to restore and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Peters and Stabenow also championed the original language that established the program in the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 as members of the U.S. House and Senate, respectively.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan DNR bumps hourly seasonal worker pay to $15 to fill 400 ‘critical vacancies’

LANSING, MI – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has boosted hourly pay for seasonal workers as it tries to fill jobs across the state. The DNR announced Friday that it has increased the starting hourly rate for seasonal park workers to $15, up from the old starting rate that ranged from $10.20 to $12 depending on region of the state and an applicant’s experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WLNS

Bart Goldberg on his priorities in Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Rundown caught up with Democrat Bart Goldberg who is running against incumbent Republican Tim Walberg in Michigan’s fifth congressional district. In this week’s Rundown, he explained why he thinks the best one for the job. “There are so many issues where Washington DC has really failed to address the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy