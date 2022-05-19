ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Come to the Getty+ Long Beach Summer Festival!

In celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary, J. Paul Getty Trust is partnering up with neighborhoods across Los Angeles to produce ten bespoke community-centric festivals that embrace the local community and showcase Getty-inspired programming. The objective of Getty25 is to celebrate the joy of art throughout Los Angeles by meeting people where they live and creating enduring community partnerships for years to come.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Human Relations Commission offers condolences in wake of Laguna Woods shooting

When we hear about senseless acts of violence such as the ones that took place in Dallas, Houston, and Buffalo, our hearts hurt and feel for the lives that were lost and affected. It is another thing entirely when we hear that it’s happened in our own backyard – it becomes more nuanced and real. On Sunday morning, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods became a target of hate, and the impact of this shooting has reverberated throughout the County specifically in the senior Taiwanese American community. Hate activity in Orange County has steadily been on the rise nationally and locally. In Orange County, there has been an overall 42% increase in hate crimes since 2014. The Orange County 2020 Hate Crimes report indicated an 1800% increase in incidents motivated by anti-Asian hate. These increases span the racial/ethnic, religious, gender, sexual orientation, and other forms of violent hate.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
oc-breeze.com

OCFA and Sharon Quirk Silva invite you to learn summer safety tips

The public is invited to learn summer safety tips that cover general public safety, home safety especially in regards to fires and wildires, and awareness of vector control safety relating to mosquitos and other bugs and varmints. Other topics will include barbecue and pool safety. The event will be held...
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 22, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seal Beach, CA
City
Independence, CA
Local
California Sports
oc-breeze.com

SoCalGas supports STEM education through $100,000 donation to Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber

On May 19, 2022 Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced a $100,000 donation to the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC) Education Fund & Foundation for STEM scholarships. The announcement came during GLAAACC’s 28th Annual Economic Awards Dinner, where SoCalGas Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative and Diversity Officer, Jeffery Walker, was honored as the Corporate Executive of the Year. GLAAACC Education Fund & Foundation scholarships are awarded to students from Crenshaw, Dorsey, Jordan, Hamilton, and Washington Prep high schools who plan to pursue a post-secondary education.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Being brave in a world of fear

2 Timothy 1:7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. It has been horrible! The news and social media are lit-up with images, stories, and the tragedy of more mass-shootings. One in Buffalo, New York. Shoppers were out picking up groceries for the week at the Tops market. One older woman was picking up food for her church, and an angry 18-year-old young man took her life along with 9 others. The New York Times is reporting the killing spree was racially motivated. That was Saturday. The very next day another shooter, this time in Orange County, California, went into a church, according to the Los Angeles Times and as he started shooting, a doctor did all he could to subdue the assailant. The doctor lost his life. Many others were injured. Now take in the war in Ukraine, the lingering possibilities of another variant COVID-type virus, the slap of reality as gas costs more, food costs more, out to eat costs more, services like housecleaning, yard maintenance, and almost everything costs more. Now add the anger of people out and about. I saw a woman lose it in the grocery store because someone got in her way as she was coming down the aisle. The guy behind me was honking up a storm because I had stopped for a pedestrian, who had the right of way. In all this, fear can creep in and make us shy away or disengage. Yet our world needs people to step up and be brave in a world of fear.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
oc-breeze.com

OC Transportation Authority wins clean-transport award

The Orange County Transportation Authority was recently honored by one of the industry’s leading organizations for environmentally friendly transportation options for the agency’s efforts to move its bus fleet toward producing zero emissions. OCTA received the Transit and Mobility Award from the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, an...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man killed by driver backing out of driveway

On May 14, 2022 at approximately 9:42 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the 1600 block of East Plymouth Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which later resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered Long Beach Fire Department personnel were already...
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Lakewood holding Memorial Day ceremony at Del Valle Park on May 30

Lakewood residents are invited to join in the city’s annual tribute to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States armed forces, as well as to honor the members of local veterans organizations who have died during the past year. The Memorial...
LAKEWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Alamitos to move forward on residential street improvements

The City of Los Alamitos is preparing to grind and overlay various residential streets throughout the City as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Additionally, the project will replace damaged curbs and gutters as well as uplifted sidewalks to correct drainage. Daily working hours shall take place Monday through...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Intellectual Disabilities#Torch#Canadian#Charity Navigator
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for May 15 through May 21

Top Ten Stories for May 15 through May 21 included an in-custody inmate death, a Laguna Woods shooting, and the Crawfish Festival. Top Ten Stories for May 15 through May 21 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Come to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

The Carrie Townsend Foundation grants The Youth Center $2,500

The Carrie Townsend Foundation recently awarded a $2,500 grant to The Youth Center in support of their after school and literacy programs. Carrie Townsend’s family founded the Carrie Townsend Foundation (CTF) in an effort to honor her quintessential life and to “carry on” her steadfast commitment of faithful generosity. CTF supports nonprofit organizations and causes that meaningfully impact lives of youth through education and sports in her local community of Southern California. 100% of monetary gifts received are donated and reinvested directly back into the community.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of May 2022

We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of May 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy