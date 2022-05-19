ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Teen allegedly bear-hugs mother twice, damages bedroom door

By Gregory Hasman
rrobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old Rio Rancho male could face multiple charges including battery against a household member. On April 28, the Rio Rancho Police Department responded to a call of a disorderly subject on the 4000 block of Oasis Springs Road. RRPD learned...

rrobserver.com

Comments / 8

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

he needs longer....its family...its revolting this mans behavior....he needs inpatient treatment and mental health..........

Reply
5
